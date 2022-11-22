Laser Facial Pioneer Skin Laundry Opens First Northern California Location: City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon

The new clinic will feature Skin Laundry's suite of high-tech complexion care treatments, including the Thermo Fractional Facial, its newest resurfacing device and first non-laser offering

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin Laundry, the trailblazing Los Angeles-based skincare company founded on the belief that the technology and science reshaping skincare today should be available and accessible to all, today opened the doors to its first-ever Northern California clinic at City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon. San Ramon joins three other clinics opening in California by the end of 2022, including Studio City in Los Angeles, Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga, and Bella Terra in Huntington Beach.

Interior of a (PRNewswire)

Known for "making laser facials a thing," called "revolutionary" by Forbes, and named one of Fast Company's "Beauty Startups to Watch," Skin Laundry is now the world's leading provider of laser facials. It has bridged the gap between expensive medical procedures once only available in doctors' offices and affordable, no-downtime treatments delivered in a welcoming California-inspired clinic. By year's end Skin Laundry will have 33 clinics around the world, including 23 in the U.S. and 10 overseas. Celebrating its 10th year of business since opening its first doors in Santa Monica in 2013, the company is on track to nearly double its footprint to 60 clinics across the globe by the end of 2023.

Gregg Throgmartin, CEO at Skin Laundry says: "Building upon the incredible success of Skin Laundry locations in Southern California and across the globe, we are continuing on the journey of expanding our footprint into new markets in order to double down on our mission to give as many people as possible access to our game-changing facial treatments. It was clear that City Center Bishop Ranch was the perfect location to introduce Skin Laundry to Northern California and we look forward to meeting and getting results for our new clients there!"

To offer game-changing results, Skin Laundry employs the most advanced energy-based technology, including medical-grade lasers and, more recently, Thermo Mechanical ActionTM devices for its fractional treatments, and then develops proprietary protocols accordingly. Safe for all skin types, Skin Laundry facials are designed to treat a variety of skin concerns, such as acne, acne scars, melasma, hyperpigmentation, rosacea, fine lines & wrinkles, texture and dullness. All treatments are performed by a medical team of Registered Nurses who are trained and guided by board certified dermatologists and medical professionals.

Each Skin Laundry location offers treatment plans customized to best suit one's personal skincare needs. Treatments are safe for all skin types and tones. With the belief that consistency is key, Skin Laundry offers memberships starting at $150 per month and include discounts across all treatments, products, and add-ons. The top tier membership, Rejuvenate, can be shared with a partner or a friend. A-la-cart treatments are also available.

All Skin Laundry locations, products and treatment options can be found by visiting skinlaundry.com. First time customers can receive their first treatment for only $65 in the month of November.

Location Details

Skin Laundry San Ramon at City Center Bishop Ranch

6000 Bollinger Canyon Road Suite 1514

San Ramon, CA 94583

About Skin Laundry

Skin Laundry is a pioneering medical-based company founded on the belief that the technology and science reshaping skincare today should be available and accessible to all. To do this, they reimagined the high-downtime, often painful treatments once only available at the dermatologist's office and, using the most advanced energy-based technology including medical-grade lasers and Thermo Mechanical Action™ resurfacing devices, developed proprietary protocols to perform transformative treatments that are safe for all skin types, virtually painless, and have little to no downtime. Skin Laundry launched its first location in Santa Monica in 2013, and now, with over half a million facials performed to date, it's the world's leading provider of laser facials.

Connect with Skin Laundry: Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Pinterest

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skin Laundry