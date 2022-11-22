PAPA JOHN'S FOUNDER EXPANDS SCOPE OF LAWSUIT AGAINST AD FIRM

Second Amended Complaint presents new claims amidst damning evidence against media group that directly violated agreement to enhance founder's brand image

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, John Schnatter, the founder and former Chairman and CEO of Papa John's International (PZZA), announced the filing of the second Amended Complaint in his 2019 lawsuit against Wasserman Media, which presents two new claims amidst damning evidence before the Court.

"I am confident that this lawsuit will result in a just outcome," Mr. Schnatter said. "The new evidence against Wasserman Media, Laundry Service, and the company CEO Casey Wasserman is overwhelming. I am pleased that the Court will get a chance to thoroughly review the case at trial soon."

The second Amended Complaint details new claims surrounding the actions of the Defendants in 2018 which Mr. Schnatter claims damaged his reputation and violated their contractual obligations to the founder. The Complaint argues that creative ad firm Laundry Service, who is accused of leaking excerpts of a private media training session with the Papa John's founder, "[placed] Schnatter in a False Light."

"Defendants had reported the confidential details of the May 22 training call held solely between then Papa John's employees and Laundry Service employees," the document states. "The confidential information … created (a) false impression (of) Schnatter."

The second Amended Complaint also claims that Laundry Service's recording of the May 22, 2018 conference call "constitutes an unreasonable intrusion upon the privacy and seclusion of Schnatter which is an invasion of Schnatter's right of privacy and was done by Laundry Service recklessly, maliciously, and/or with the intent to harm Schnatter."

The filing comes after the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky at Louisville recently denied a Motion to Dismiss by Wasserman Media and its ad firm. The Honorable Benjamin Beaton allowed the lawsuit to proceed, leading to the filing of the new claims against Defendants.

Mr. Schnatter has previously indicated that all net proceeds from his lawsuit against Wasserman Media will be donated to charity.

Reference: Civil Action No. 3:20-cv-000003-CHBCHL

To access the second Amended Complaint, go to: Schnatter Amended Complaint. To learn more about John H. Schnatter vs. 247 Group, LC d/b/a Laundry Service and Wasserman Media Group, LLC, go to: https://papajohnschnatter.com/schnatter-v-wasserman-media/

