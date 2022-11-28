Expedition 67 Astronauts to Discuss Mission at Space Center Houston

HOUSTON, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four astronauts, who recently returned from six months in space, will make their first public appearance in Houston since splashing down in October. The crew will be available for interviews at 5 p.m. CST Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Space Center Houston.

NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti will be at Johnson's official visitor center to share highlights from their mission with the public at 6 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. the crew will help recognize key contributors to its mission success in an award ceremony immediately following the free, public event.

Reporters must request an in-person interview no later than noon Wednesday, Nov. 30, by emailing Dana Davis at dana.l.davis@nasa.gov.

The international crew launched on NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 flight, the fourth commercial crew rotation mission to the International Space Station. Lindgren and Cristoforetti made their second spaceflights, now with 311 and 369 days in space respectively. Cristoforetti holds the record for the longest uninterrupted spaceflight by a European astronaut, she is second on the all-time list for most days in space by a woman. This was the first spaceflight for Watkins and Hines. Watkins made history by becoming the first black woman to serve on a long-duration space station mission.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 mission launched in April 2022 to the space station, where the crew joined Expedition 67. Splashing down off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, Hines, Lindgren, Watkins, and Cristoforetti spent 170 days aboard the space station, traveled 72,168,935 miles, and completed 2,720 Earth orbits.

The crew continued the important scientific investigations and helped maintain the orbiting laboratory while onboard. Among the variety of research performed during the mission, the astronauts also investigated microgravity-induced changes in the human immune system similar to aging , tested a novel water-reclamation membrane, and examined a concrete alternative made with a material found in lunar and Martian dust.

