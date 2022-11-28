Trace Austin, Recording Artist/Actor, Grandson of Otis Williams from The Temptations Releases New Single "My Story"

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trace Austin, the grandson of the Temptations' legendary Otis Williams, has released a new single, "My Story," which was written by Trace Austin and produced by Byron Dorris, AKA Scotty. Trace recently launched his own 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Together All Protected, in October to coincide with National Bullying Prevention Month The (TAP) organization will raise awareness about bullying in the community and provide resources such as mental health services, parent support groups, suicide prevention, self-defense classes, creative arts programs for musicians, alternative programs (schools) for minority youth, the LGBT community, and foster children.

Trace Austin Photo Credit: Samantha Jacoby (PRNewswire)

Trace was inspired to write "My Story" after feeling compelled to finally share his story of being a victim of bullying for many years. Trace was bullied, suffered multiple injuries, was home-schooled, and had a school system that failed him. "I want bullied kids to have a voice!" says Trace. "I want a change to happen; I want to inspire others and have them inspire more people to Speak Up!"

To listen My Story, go to: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/traceaustin/my-story-feat-Evoni

About Trace Austin :

Trace Austin, who was born and raised in Canary Wharf, London, traveled the world at a young age, visiting Greece, Paris, France, Spain, and South America. Trace and his family moved to the United States when he was five years old, and he now splits his time between California and London. Trace has compassion for all humans and believes he can relate to everyone because he has been exposed to many different cultures and countries.

Trace was raised in a musical family. His grandfather is the founding member of the legendary Motown group The Temptations, and his uncle is the famous musician, producer, arranger, and songwriter Benjamin Wright, Jr., who has worked with Michael and Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Destiny's Child, Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, and The Temptations, among many others.

Trace is currently traveling the country doing media interviews with his grandfather, Otis Williams of the Temptations. Among the media outlets are Fox 5 DC, Good Day Texas ABC, KTLA Morning Show, and New Orleans Fox 8. Trace's song "Imposters" reached the fifth spot on VEVO's hip-hop teen chart.

Trace appeared on the Ava Duvaney-produced NBC show "Home Sweet Home." Trace has been performing in Los Angeles. Most recently, he opened for Xavier Wolfe at the Regent Theater. He also writes, produces, plays the drums, and is an award-winning actor.

www.traceaustinmusic.com

Trace Austin Photo Credit: Brian To (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trace Austin