ChannelAdvisor and CommerceHub Named No. 1 and No. 2 Channel Management Providers by Digital Commerce 360

LATHAM, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceHub , one of the world's largest commerce networks and provider of software solutions connecting supply, demand and delivery for retailers and brands globally, today announced that ChannelAdvisor - a CommerceHub company , and CommerceHub were ranked as the No. 1 and No. 2 channel management providers in the 2023 Digital Commerce 360 Leading Vendors to the Top 1000 Retailers Report. In addition, CommerceHub is ranked No. 5 in fulfillment software and ChannelAdvisor is ranked in the top 4 for search engine marketing and the top 10 in online advertising services.

We help customers expand to new channels, increase product selection, enhance fulfillment and delivery, and grow.

CommerceHub recently completed its merger with ChannelAdvisor, and the two highest ranked channel management providers are now a combined organization with a significantly expanded network and portfolio of SaaS products and services enabling networked commerce for global businesses. This makes it easier for thousands of customers on the network to reach and convert more shoppers, grow margins, and enhance consumer experiences through marketplace, drop ship, delivery management and digital advertising.

"In today's uncertain economy, it's more challenging than ever for brands and retailers to keep up with the competition and the changing behavior of consumers," said Pete Elmgren, CommerceHub CRO. "CommerceHub and ChannelAdvisor solutions help customers expand to new channels, increase product selection, enhance the fulfillment and delivery experience, and grow sales and profitability. This recognition from Digital Commerce 360 speaks to our effort and motivates us to keep equipping customers with what they need to be successful."

In addition to highlighting CommerceHub and ChannelAdvisor leadership in channel management solutions, the report recognized ChannelAdvisor in the search engine marketing and online advertising categories. Through automated and customizable digital marketing solutions and a team of industry experts, ChannelAdvisor enables brands and retailers to develop strategies that address specific ecommerce business needs, grow sales, meet return on ad spend targets and create a consistent, high-quality consumer experience across digital touchpoints.

In the fulfillment software category, CommerceHub's highly ranked commerce solutions are enabling businesses across its network to increase agility, enhance their customer experience and manage fulfillment operations more efficiently. Its Commerce Suite unified solution for drop ship and marketplace gives businesses control of their commerce operations from one platform for connecting with third-party partners—from big brands to artisanal businesses—to increase customer reach and loyalty.

For more information on channel management, search engine marketing and online advertising solutions, visit: www.channeladvisor.com/dc360. For more information on fulfillment software solutions, visit: www.commercehub.com/commercesuite/ .

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub is one of the world's largest, most trusted commerce networks, connecting over 18,000 retailers and brands globally to transact more than $50 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV). Customers rely on CommerceHub's software solutions to reach and convert more shoppers, expand margin, and enhance the online shopping experience through drop ship, marketplace, digital advertising, and delivery management.

View original content:

SOURCE CommerceHub