DataShapes Welcomes Daniel Jackson CPP, CPD as Director of Law Enforcement and Security for its "Human-in-the-AI-Loop" SaaS Solutions and Intelligent Vector™ Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataShapes, Inc., a real-time "Human-in-the-AI-Loop" solutions company, announced today that Daniel Jackson CPP, CPD will be taking on the role of Director of Law Enforcement and Security to identify new partners and customers for DataShapes' patented Intelligent Vector™ technology solutions for the Law enforcement and Security industry.

With more than 25 years of law enforcement and security experience—Jackson understands the importance of connecting Law Enforcement and Security organizations with new technologies.

"When Dr. Logan Selby (DataShapes President and Co-Founder) told me that DataShapes could increase the productivity and lethality of Law Enforcement and Security analysts, that got my attention," said Jackson. "I am extremely excited to join the DataShapes team. My role will be to put the DataShapes SaaS human-in-the-loop AI tools in the hands of law enforcement and security professionals to help them operate more efficiently and combat and prevent crime."

Daniel is a former law enforcement executive who retired from the City of White Plains, NY Police Department at the rank of First Deputy Commissioner. He held numerous ranks and assignments starting as a rookie police officer and earning his way through the ranks. During his law enforcement career, he had many roles including tactical operator/commander, professional standards, patrol operations and training.

Daniel spent the last 10 years in private sector security and was a Senior Vice President with the largest security company in the world with responsibility for a multi-national Fortune 500 client with over 200 locations in North America. Daniel brings deep knowledge and experience in threat assessment, protective security and site security analysis and design. Daniel has certificates in Maritime Security Operations, Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design, and is an ASIS Certified Protection Professional. He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, The Police Executive Research Forum, The International CEPTED Assn. and several other organizations.

"Daniel brings a wealth of experience and personal connections to the table," said Selby. "Daniel has the right background and vision to successfully put DataShapes technology into the hands of those who protect and serve."

About DataShapes

DataShapes creates SaaS solutions with "Human-in-the-AI-Loop" capabilities to capture and automate human expertise. The company's patented Vector LearningTM technology transforms unstructured data into rich, structured data that lets knowledge workers and domain experts in security, defense, healthcare, and media and entertainment directly create and manage models in real-time to obtain insight, intelligence, and information.

