Freedom Healthcare Staffing Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2022 Fastest-Growing US Staffing Companies List

Denver-area travel nurse and allied health professional staffing agency recognized second year in a row for 48% compound annual growth rate

DENVER, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Healthcare Staffing (Freedom), a rapid response healthcare staffing agency that provides experienced nurses, allied professionals and clinical practitioners to healthcare facilities across the nation, recently received recognition on Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2022 list of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms.

Freedom Healthcare Staffing Logo (PRNewsfoto/Freedom Healthcare Staffing) (PRNewswire)

SIA, the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, named 122 companies to the annual list of the fastest-growing firms based on compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for staffing revenue from 2017 through 2021. Freedom ranked 31st on the list, with an annual revenue of $65.3 million. The median CAGR of the companies on the list was 30.3%, with Freedom impressively above the average with a CAGR of 48%.

"Competition for the SIA list was incredibly strong," said Susan Whitman, executive vice president and COO of Freedom Healthcare Staffing. "To be acknowledged with this group of companies is both humbling and gratifying. Being recognized two years running is a testament to the hard work of our team, commitment and professionalism from our travelers, and long-time relationships with our clients."

The SIA award comes on the heels of two other accolades for Freedom: the Inc. 5000 list of the "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for the fourth time and as a Denver Business Journal "Fast 50 Company" for the third time.

About Freedom Healthcare Staffing

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Freedom Healthcare Staffing (Freedom) supports more than 60,000 experienced high-quality nurses and allied health professionals to healthcare facilities and government agencies across the nation. Founded in 2005 by a leadership team with first-hand, healthcare facility expertise, Freedom's 98% job fulfillment record confirms the company's commitment to meet staffing demands for short- and long-term assignments. Freedom's focus on premium patient care allows facilities to feel confident when adapting to quickly changing healthcare environments. For more information about Freedom Healthcare Staffing, visit www.freedomhcs.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Freedom Healthcare Staffing