Atezr Announces the Launch of Atezr V35 PLUS: the Most Powerful 160W Laser Engraver & Cutter with SIX 6W Laser Diodes

CHINO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Christmas season, Atezr, the innovation-driven global tech brand, announces the launch of the Atezr V35 Plus laser engraving and cutting machine, a powerful SIX-beam diode laser engraver with 35W optical power today. The engraving and cutting area of the Atezr V35 Plus can reach up to 430 × 430 mm, more than a hundred different kinds of materials can be cut, the operating speed is upgraded to 24800 mm/min, and it makes people's artwork come to life at a resolution of up to 423 DPI.

Atezr V35 Plus Laser Engraving and Cutting Machine (PRNewswire)

Laser engraving machines can be used to engrave text, logos, and images onto the surface of various materials and objects (such as wood, bottles, business cards, furniture, and leather) or to cut DIY toys and decorations. The Atezr V35 Plus features higher repetition positioning accuracy, motion stability, processing speed, and a longer service life thanks to the brand-new optical axis transmission structure and easy-to-operate focus lever. The high-precision laser spot is improved to 0.06 × 0.1 mm, achieving a resolution of 423 DPI and assisting artists and engraving aficionados in producing lifelike works or batch art processing. The Atezr V35 Plus is also a reliable option for industrial-strength mass production for small- and medium-sized organizations.

The Atezr V35 Plus is a powerful diode laser engraver and cutter, built by the Atezr team after years of research on laser engraving machines, which can meet the needs of large, medium, and small engraving and cutting projects. The newly upgraded Atezr V35 Plus adopts spot compression technology and has SIX 6W diodes which compress the laser spot to 0.06 × 0.1 mm. The Atezr V35 Plus high-density laser's cutting speed is 50% faster than that of regular 20W laser engraving equipment, and it can readily cut black acrylic that is 12 mm thick, as well as 0.1 mm-thick metal at once. Also, it can cut through 22 mm of paulownia wood at once, leaving clean, fine-cut edges with less residual scorch.

The Atezr V35 Plus uses a new visible laser protective glass that can filter 97% of UV rays. The glass design and cooling fan housing avoid burns when working at high temperatures and extend the machine's service life. The built-in 256-bit color scale intelligently identifies the proportion of red, green, and blue in the engraving work based on the various grayscales of the image material, producing clear and complete work. Equipped with an air assist set on the Atezr V35 Plus, large and stable air blows away smoke and debris generated during the laser engraving machine working. There are two sets of the Atezr V35 Plus components: one with rotary roller to meet the needs of engraving cylinders, and the other with extension kit achieves 430mm*850mm larger working area.

The Atezr V35 Plus's 32-bit motherboard allows for faster and more reliable engraving, and it has Wi-Fi connectivity for quicker transmission rates. Both offline engraving and app functionality are supported. People can use a TF card or the Atezr app to complete outdoor engraving and cutting tasks when no computer connection is available.

The Atezr V35 Plus is a technological breakthrough by the Atezr team, and Atezr has launched P5 (5W), P10 (10W) and P20 Plus(20W) laser engraving and cutting machines. The 5W laser engraving machine as an entry level, which is ideal for families to create simple toys for kids on weekends and afternoons, spend quality time together, and inspire kids' creativity. The 10W laser engraver is useful for innovative teaching strategies in schools. With its quick and accurate laser, projects are simple to implement, and students can actively engage in the course. For those who start a business with the help of laser engraving machines, the 20W Plus is another helpful tool with powerful engraving and cutting ability.

For more information, please visit: https://atezr.com/

About Atezr

Atezr is a creative worldwide technology brand. We aim to create wonderful memories for our users with our inventive tools. Our stories originate from discovery and inspire us to create a better life. Your demands are the driving force behind all we do, whether you're an artist, an engineer, a workshop, a small business, or a parent who wants to engrave a beautiful DIY gift for your child. Making everyone's imaginative dreams a reality is Atezr's goal. After many years of research, we have achieved a technological breakthrough in the field of laser engraving machines. In the future, Atezr will continue innovating to help more people realize their ideas.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atezr