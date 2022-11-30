Eleven Goulston & Storrs Attorneys Named to Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers List

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that 11 attorneys at the firm – Ned Abelson, Jean Bowe, Adam Curry, Martin Fantozzi, Matthew Horvitz, Peter Kochansky, Elizabeth Levine, Douglas Rosner, Mark Swirbalus, Rebecca Tunney, and Richard Zielinski – have been named to Boston Magazine's second annual Top Lawyers list. The attorneys on the Top Lawyers list were selected by their peers as being among the best and most widely recognized lawyers in the Greater Boston area for their excellence in legal work.

Goulston & Storrs' attorneys were honored in the following categories:

Bankruptcy and Workout: Douglas Rosner is a bankruptcy and restructuring attorney who balances legal and business considerations to find collaborative, workable solutions for clients. He represents corporate debtors, unsecured creditors and creditors' committees, lenders, landlords, asset purchasers, and trustees across the country in a wide range of bankruptcy matters including complex Chapter 11 reorganizations, Chapter 7 liquidations, workouts, and related litigation and transactions.

Labor and Employment: Matthew Horvitz is a trial lawyer and counselor focused on workplace dynamics, complex employment disputes, and commercial litigation. He represents employers and executives in state and federal courts and before administrative agencies. Elizabeth Levine is an employment lawyer and litigator who works with companies on management-side employment and operational matters, and defends organizations in employment-based litigation.

Land Use Environment: Ned Abelson is a nationally recognized environmental lawyer known for his expertise in Brownfields redevelopment, transactional work, and environmental insurance. Peter Kochansky is a real estate development and public law and policy lawyer who specializes in securing land use approvals for complex, mixed-use projects. He is knowledgeable in all aspects of zoning compliance and other public approvals, environmental impact reviews, and regulatory compliance, from the conceptual stages of complicated projects (including waterfront sites) through to the issuance of building permits, project completion, and occupancy.

Professional Malpractice Non-Medical Defense: Richard Zielinski is a nationally known "bet the company" trial lawyer who handles a wide range of complex, high-stakes commercial litigation, with a particular expertise in legal malpractice defense. He represents major law firms throughout the United States in malpractice cases, disciplinary matters, and intra-firm disputes.

Real Estate: Jean Bowe is a real estate lawyer who focuses on leasing and financing transactions, complex acquisitions and dispositions, and real estate development for property owners and purchasers, lenders, and real estate developers. Adam Curry is a real estate lawyer with a broad-based practice handling complex transactions, portfolio acquisitions and dispositions, and joint ventures and financings for institutions, private equity funds, REITs, foreign investors, developers, and operators. Martin Fantozzi is a litigator who counsels public and private REITs, investment firms, lenders, property management and brokerage firms, retailers, and academic hospitals and universities on disputes related to land use, zoning, construction, and other real property issues.

Trusts & Estates: Mark Swirbalus is a probate litigator who focuses his practice on high-stakes trust and estate disputes and fiduciary litigation for individuals, families, charitable organizations, and bank and trust companies as beneficiaries, trustees, executors, administrators, and personal representatives. Rebecca Tunney is a skilled trust and estate attorney who advises individuals and families with complex estate plans involving estate, gift and generation-skipping transfer tax planning, estate and trust administration, international tax planning, charitable giving, and business succession planning.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

Contact:

Leaura Levine Amy Blumenthal Goulston & Storrs PC Blumenthal & Associates PR (617) 574-0530 (617) 879-1511 llevine@goulstonstorrs.com amyb@blumenthalpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Goulston & Storrs PC