Nobu Hospitality and Simon Celebrate Opening of Nobu Hotel & Restaurant at Phipps Plaza

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality and Simon welcomed local dignitaries and community leaders today to celebrate the opening of Nobu Hotel & Restaurant Atlanta at Phipps Plaza. The property serves as Nobu's 15th location overall and first in Georgia, making its debut in the Buckhead community at the modern, reimagined, mixed-use Phipps Plaza.

Nobu Hospitality CEO Trevor Horwell cuts the ribbon, welcoming guests to Nobu Atlanta. (PRNewswire)

Designed by Rockwell Group, the hotel features 152 stylish guest rooms and suites, including a striking rooftop pool with surrounding event space, corporate conference rooms and a state-of-the-art fitness center with Technogym equipment. Nobu Atlanta Restaurant, celebrated for its signature new style Japanese cuisine, will welcome diners to the new 10,000-square-foot space, serving iconic Nobu dishes alongside specialties featuring local, homegrown ingredients.

"It's an honor to launch the Nobu brand in Atlanta's vibrant Buckhead community at Phipps Plaza," said Nobu Hospitality Group CEO Trevor Horwell. "Our approach to hospitality – embracing sophisticated accommodations and outstanding cuisine – will offer guests the ultimate luxury lifestyle experience in the heart of Atlanta."

Phipps Plaza is an unrivaled mixed-use development that redefines the way Buckhead lives, works, plays and shops. This iconic shopping and dining destination is now headlined by Nobu Hotel & Restaurant Atlanta and all its world-class amenities. In early December, Life Time and Life Time Work will open its 90,000-square-foot luxury athletic country club and 30,000-square-foot premium coworking destination. This comes in addition to the now open One Phipps Plaza, a 365,000-square-foot, LEED certified, 13-story, Class A office tower. Early next year, Citizens Culinary Market, a 24,000-square-foot upscale lifestyle food concept, is scheduled to open, injecting new culinary concepts into the destination's iconic footprint.

"We're excited to celebrate the opening of Nobu Hotel & Restaurant Atlanta as our vision of Phipps Plaza becomes a reality for guests to enjoy – from the Southeast and beyond," said Simon Property Group Senior Vice President, Development & Asset Intensification Patrick Peterman. "Nobu's unique allure and high-end reputation reinforces Phipps Plaza as a world-class destination for hospitality, shopping, dining, work and entertainment."

About Nobu Atlanta

Nobu Hospitality's first Georgia hotel and restaurant are located in Atlanta's prestigious Buckhead community. The new property features 152 rooms and suites; a Nobu restaurant with a bar and lounge; a rooftop swimming pool and deck; conference center; and a state-of-the-art fitness center with Technogym equipment. Designed by Rockwell Group, the hotel and restaurant are located within the Phipps Plaza luxury retail center, alongside Life Time® Athletic and Life Time Work®, a healthy living and entertainment destination; a 13-story, LEED-certified, Class A office building; and Citizens Culinary Market (opening early next year). For more information, visit nobuhotels.com.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Nobu Hotel Atlanta's main lobby. (PRNewswire)

Nobu Atlanta (PRNewswire)

Nobu Hotel Atlanta's Zen Suite. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nobu Hospitality