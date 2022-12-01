AINS, LLC Named a Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech 100 Honoree

DC-Area Govtech Company Earns Recognition as a Top Innovative Company in the Region

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AINS, LLC, the leading provider of low-code, adaptive case management software for government, has been recognized as a Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Tech 100 Company honoree. This awards program highlights the cutting-edge companies, executives, and NextGen leaders who are driving innovation, implementing new solutions for their customers, and contributing to the region's economic growth.

"2022 has been a year of tremendous growth for our region's technology hub, thanks to the dynamic companies and individuals who are innovating and making a positive impact in the world. Their contributions are the reason our region is one of the nation's most vibrant and collaborative technology communities," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "NVTC congratulates AINS for going above and beyond within their company and in their respective industry. Even in these unprecedented times of record levels of high-inflation and hybrid-work, the future of our tech community is brighter than ever, because of the momentous contributions of these leaders and companies."

Since 1988, AINS' built-for-government software suite has reflected the company's commitment to driving operational excellence and improving program management, so that agencies can focus on delivering their missions.

"It's a tremendous honor for our community of passionate government insiders to be recognized and to help represent govtech among this year's award recipients. The federal government is critical to DC's tech community and we are committed to supporting our customers through the exceptional technology experiences they expect and deserve," said AINS CEO Howard Langsam.

About AINS

AINS is a leading provider of adaptive case management platforms and solutions and IT services for government. AINS' software enables organizations to streamline processes and automate diverse workflows. The company's software solutions span FOIA, Audits, Investigations, and other applications, all of which are purpose-built for specific use cases. Founded in 1988, AINS is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland and has more than 160 employees in the DC Metro area.

About NVTC

NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all industry sectors, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations.

