Alliance Laundry Systems closes on purchase of Laundry Equipment Services

RIPON, Wis., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems, the global leader in commercial laundry equipment, is expanding on an already strong direct distribution base with the acquisition of Laundry Equipment Services (LES). Alliance closed on the purchase today.

The acquisition is Alliance's latest move in a strategy to bring extraordinary service and factory support to expanding markets where there is an opportunity to partner with exceptional people. This is Alliance's fifth distributor asset acquisition in the last two years.

"We've seen LES make incredible progress in the Mid-Atlantic region with our Huebsch brand," said Craig Dakauskas, Senior Vice President North America Commercial for Alliance Laundry Systems. "We are looking forward to building upon the strong foundation LES has created under its owner, Cameron Clark."

Since 1991, Hagerstown, Md-based LES has been providing vended and on-premises laundry solutions to the Mid-Atlantic region through its distribution of Huebsch-branded equipment.

"I've always believed I was partnered with the best company in the commercial laundry industry and delighted in helping my customers achieve new levels of success through that affiliation," Clark said. "This acquisition will enable us to take our customer service and support to a truly next-level experience."

