InventHelp Inventor Develops Fun & Entertaining Drinking Game (CHK-258)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an amusing means of consuming drinks during gatherings with family and friends," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the DRUNKEN SCRIMMAGE LIFE SIZE GAME. My design could encourage social interaction and it would be more entertaining than simply drinking and conversing."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a new drinking game for adults to enjoy at parties and other gatherings. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional drinking games. As a result, it enhances fun and entertainment. The invention features a portable design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for adults.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-258, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp