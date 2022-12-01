Veeva Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

Total Revenues of $552.4M, up 16% Year Over Year; Subscription Services Revenues of $441.6M, up 16% Year Over Year
PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, today announced results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2022.
"Consistent execution and strong innovation have us tracking a year ahead of our 2025 targets and set up for significant growth toward 2030 and beyond," said CEO Peter Gassner. "Thanks to the team's focus on customer success and product excellence, our impact and strategic partnership with the industry is increasing."
Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results:
- Revenues: Total revenues for the third quarter were $552.4 million, up from $476.1 million one year ago, an increase of 16% year over year. Subscription services revenues for the third quarter were $441.6 million, up from $380.7 million one year ago, an increase of 16% year over year.
- Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income(1): Third quarter operating income was $121.4 million, compared to $132.7 million one year ago, a decrease of 9% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter was $219.5 million, compared to $199.4 million one year ago, an increase of 10% year over year.
- Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income(1): Third quarter net income was $108.5 million, compared to $105.9 million one year ago, an increase of 2% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter was $183.2 million, compared to $158.2 million one year ago, an increase of 16% year over year.
- Net Income per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share(1): For the third quarter, fully diluted net income per share was $0.67, compared to $0.65 one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $1.13, compared to $0.97 one year ago.
"In the third quarter, we delivered strong financial performance across the board including results above our guidance," said CFO Brent Bowman. "We are well positioned for durable and profitable growth as we execute on the large opportunities in commercial and R&D."
Recent Highlights:
- Groundbreaking Strategic Partnership — Veeva established a 10-year strategic partnership agreement with Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, which builds on an existing 12-year partnership. Merck will take a Veeva-first approach to new industry-specific software and data, selecting Veeva products when they are fit for purpose. The partnership helps accelerate Merck's digital strategy and makes it more efficient to evaluate, purchase, operate, and create value from Veeva products. This agreement is the first of its kind for Veeva, supporting its vision to become the most strategic partner to the life sciences industry.
- Expanding Clinical Leadership — The Veeva Vault Platform is delivering a unified suite of products that help customers manage their clinical operations more efficiently and speed drug development. These products are becoming the preferred choice among life sciences companies with more than 450 customers using Veeva Vault eTMF and more than 175 customers using Veeva Vault CTMS.
- Veeva Vault Safety Reaches Critical Milestone — The first top 20 pharma customer went live with Vault Safety across their main divisions and most countries. Drug safety and pharmacovigilance is one of the most complex and critical areas for pharmaceutical companies. The successful go-live demonstrates Vault Safety's product readiness for the enterprise and Veeva's commitment to customer success and product excellence.
Financial Outlook:
Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter ending January 31, 2023 as follows:
- Total revenues between $551 and $553 million.
- Non-GAAP operating income of about $199 million(2).
- Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $1.05(2).
Veeva is providing updated guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2023 as follows:
- Total revenues between $2,143 and $2,145 million.
- Non-GAAP operating income of about $820 million(2).
- Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $4.19(2).
(1) This press release uses non-GAAP financial metrics that are adjusted for the impact of various GAAP items. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for details.
(2) Veeva is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income and fully diluted net income per share for the fourth fiscal quarter ending January 31, 2023 or fiscal year ending January 31, 2023 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes on CEO stock transactions. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.
Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.
Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's expected future performance and, in particular, includes quotes from management and guidance provided as of December 1, 2022 about Veeva's expected future financial results. Estimating guidance accurately for future periods is difficult. It involves assumptions and internal estimates that may prove to be incorrect and is based on plans that may change. Hence, there is a significant risk that actual results could differ materially from the guidance we have provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such guidance. There are also numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our financial performance, including as a result of competitive factors, customer decisions and priorities, events that impact the life sciences industry, issues related to the security or performance of our products, issues that impact our ability to hire, retain and adequately compensate talented employees, the pandemic, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and general macroeconomic and geopolitical events (including inflationary pressures and impacts related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine). We have summarized what we believe are the principal risks to our business in a section titled "Summary of Risk Factors" on pages 39 and 40 in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2022 which you can find here. Additional details on the risks and uncertainties that may impact our business can be found in the same filing on Form 10-Q and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov. We recommend that you familiarize yourself with these risks and uncertainties before making an investment decision.
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
October 31,
January 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 865,159
$ 1,138,040
Short-term investments
2,157,396
1,238,064
Accounts receivable, net
242,859
631,134
Unbilled accounts receivable
82,085
63,266
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
38,986
36,679
Total current assets
3,386,485
3,107,183
Property and equipment, net
51,135
54,495
Deferred costs, net
27,875
33,106
Lease right-of-use assets
57,249
49,640
Goodwill
439,877
439,877
Intangible assets, net
87,382
101,940
Deferred income taxes
98,573
5,097
Other long-term assets
34,141
25,127
Total assets
$ 4,182,717
$ 3,816,465
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 40,926
$ 20,348
Accrued compensation and benefits
40,265
33,834
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
32,860
36,109
Income tax payable
54,466
7,761
Deferred revenue
510,098
731,746
Lease liabilities
11,665
10,981
Total current liabilities
690,280
840,779
Deferred income taxes
1,546
2,216
Lease liabilities, noncurrent
50,225
43,607
Other long-term liabilities
21,874
18,226
Total liabilities
763,925
904,828
Stockholders' equity:
Class A common stock
2
2
Class B common stock
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
1,438,213
1,196,547
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(45,642)
(11,958)
Retained earnings
2,026,219
1,727,046
Total stockholders' equity
3,418,792
2,911,637
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 4,182,717
$ 3,816,465
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Subscription services(3)
$ 441,569
$ 380,738
$ 1,272,850
$ 1,088,293
Professional services and other(4)
110,782
95,373
318,821
276,985
Total revenues
552,351
476,111
1,591,671
1,365,278
Cost of revenues(5):
Cost of subscription services
65,734
59,648
188,722
164,774
Cost of professional services and other
88,173
69,916
256,369
203,023
Total cost of revenues
153,907
129,564
445,091
367,797
Gross profit
398,444
346,547
1,146,580
997,481
Operating expenses(5):
Research and development
130,257
98,635
377,740
276,760
Sales and marketing
93,910
72,423
259,642
208,822
General and administrative
52,873
42,781
159,030
126,121
Total operating expenses
277,040
213,839
796,412
611,703
Operating income
121,404
132,708
350,168
385,778
Other income, net
12,458
824
23,565
7,054
Income before income taxes
133,862
133,532
373,733
392,832
Provision for income taxes
25,405
27,663
74,560
62,538
Net income
$ 108,457
$ 105,869
$ 299,173
$ 330,294
Net income per share:
Basic
$ 0.70
$ 0.69
$ 1.93
$ 2.16
Diluted
$ 0.67
$ 0.65
$ 1.84
$ 2.03
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:
Basic
155,392
153,514
154,958
153,020
Diluted
162,295
163,034
162,189
162,663
Other comprehensive income:
Net change in unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments
$ (17,499)
$ (2,741)
$ (30,722)
$ (4,044)
Net change in cumulative foreign currency translation loss
(808)
(308)
(2,962)
(2,686)
Comprehensive income
$ 90,150
$ 102,820
$ 265,489
$ 323,564
(3) Includes subscription services revenues from the following product areas:
Veeva Commercial Solutions
$ 239,276
$ 223,183
$ 703,356
$ 649,156
Veeva R&D Solutions
202,293
157,555
569,494
439,137
Total subscription services
$ 441,569
$ 380,738
$ 1,272,850
$ 1,088,293
(4) Includes professional services and other revenues from the following product areas:
Veeva Commercial Solutions
$ 45,283
$ 41,675
$ 133,027
$ 124,241
Veeva R&D Solutions
65,499
53,698
185,794
152,744
Total professional services and other
$ 110,782
$ 95,373
$ 318,821
$ 276,985
(5) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
Cost of revenues:
Cost of subscription services
1,636
1,292
$ 4,606
3,514
Cost of professional services and other
13,227
9,616
$ 37,035
26,579
Research and development
37,415
22,311
102,139
61,463
Sales and marketing
23,576
15,102
64,500
41,772
General and administrative
17,333
13,724
48,083
39,591
Total stock-based compensation
$ 93,187
$ 62,045
$ 256,363
$ 172,919
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 108,457
$ 105,869
$ 299,173
$ 330,294
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
7,157
6,899
21,443
20,407
Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets
3,094
2,855
9,062
8,556
(Accretion) amortization of discount on short-term investments
(1,565)
1,574
(1,016)
4,859
Stock-based compensation
93,187
62,045
256,363
172,919
Amortization of deferred costs
5,378
6,597
17,107
19,426
Deferred income taxes
(31,056)
(2,021)
(84,369)
10,174
Loss (gain) on foreign currency from mark-to-market derivative
7
(65)
1,193
368
Bad debt expense
1,089
58
1,210
195
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
69,272
72,147
387,066
352,470
Unbilled accounts receivable
(4,307)
(16,870)
(18,819)
(20,764)
Deferred costs
(5,376)
(3,353)
(11,876)
(11,445)
Other current and long-term assets
7,326
4,407
(3,750)
3,278
Accounts payable
10,002
4,028
20,663
2,265
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
5,465
(537)
2,654
8,646
Income taxes payable
49,323
12,010
46,705
11,993
Deferred revenue
(174,544)
(141,083)
(222,013)
(199,042)
Operating lease liabilities
(2,624)
(2,941)
(7,736)
(8,602)
Other long-term liabilities
2,375
1,340
4,013
4,412
Net cash provided by operating activities
142,660
112,959
717,073
710,409
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of short-term investments
(710,833)
(256,008)
(1,716,250)
(935,626)
Maturities and sales of short-term investments
310,713
248,093
757,434
657,062
Acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired
—
—
—
(2,133)
Long-term assets
(5,609)
(2,314)
(9,605)
(10,295)
Net cash used in investing activities
(405,729)
(10,229)
(968,421)
(290,992)
Cash flows from financing activities
Changes in lease liabilities - finance leases
—
—
—
(384)
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options
4,575
5,368
30,116
43,310
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(15,118)
(21,414)
(47,251)
(36,510)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(10,543)
(16,046)
(17,135)
6,416
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(1,475)
(1,469)
(4,398)
(4,414)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(275,087)
85,215
(272,881)
421,419
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,143,431
1,067,916
1,141,225
731,712
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$ 868,344
$ 1,153,131
$ 868,344
$ 1,153,131
Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information:
Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans
$ 888
$ 10,404
$ 5,981
$ 45,464
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In Veeva's public disclosures, Veeva has provided non-GAAP measures, which it defines as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, Veeva uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing its financial results. For the reasons set forth below, Veeva believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding its operating results, evaluating its future prospects, comparing its financial results across accounting periods, and comparing its financial results to its peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.
- Excess tax benefits. Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans are dependent on previously agreed-upon equity grants to our employees, vesting of those grants, stock price, and exercise behavior of our employees, which can fluctuate from quarter to quarter. Because these fluctuations are not directly related to our business operations, Veeva excludes excess tax benefits for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva management also finds it useful to exclude excess tax benefits when assessing the level of cash provided by operating activities. Given the nature of the excess tax benefits, Veeva believes excluding it allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our operating cash flows from quarter to quarter and those of other companies.
- Impact of tax legislation. Veeva excludes the direct cash payments associated with the newly effective tax legislation requiring the capitalization of certain research and development expenses for purposes of calculating non-GAAP operating cash flows. Veeva does not believe the impact resulting from changes in the tax treatment of research and development costs to be indicative of its operating performance, nor does Veeva management consider such impact in assessing the level of cash provided by operating activities. Accordingly, Veeva believes excluding the impact of this change in tax law provides for better evaluation of its current operating performance and comparison to past operating results.
- Stock-based compensation expenses. Veeva excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that Veeva excludes from its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, Veeva believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.
- Amortization of purchased intangibles. Veeva incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of intangible assets is a non-cash expense and is inconsistent in amount and frequency because it is significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred and cannot be recovered, and are non-cash expenses, Veeva excludes these expenses for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to Veeva's revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to Veeva's future period revenues as well.
- Income tax effects on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses. The income tax effects that are excluded relate to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses due to stock-based compensation and purchased intangibles for GAAP and non-GAAP measures.
There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by Veeva's management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. Veeva compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Veeva encourages its investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business, and to view its non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below:
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP basis to non-GAAP basis)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 142,660
$ 112,959
$ 717,073
$ 710,409
Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans
(888)
(10,404)
(5,981)
(45,464)
Impact of tax legislation
—
—
37,946
—
Net cash provided by operating activities on a non-GAAP basis
$ 141,772
$ 102,555
$ 749,038
$ 664,945
Net cash used in investing activities
$ (405,729)
$ (10,229)
$ (968,421)
$ (290,992)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
$ (10,543)
$ (16,046)
$ (17,135)
$ 6,416
Reconciliation of Financial Measures (GAAP basis to non-GAAP basis)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cost of subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis
$ 65,734
$ 59,648
$ 188,722
$ 164,774
Stock-based compensation expense
(1,636)
(1,292)
(4,606)
(3,514)
Amortization of purchased intangibles
(1,126)
(1,005)
(3,342)
(2,826)
Cost of subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis
$ 62,972
$ 57,351
$ 180,774
$ 158,434
Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis
85.1 %
84.3 %
85.2 %
84.9 %
Stock-based compensation expense
0.4
0.3
0.3
0.3
Amortization of purchased intangibles
0.2
0.3
0.3
0.3
Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis
85.7 %
84.9 %
85.8 %
85.5 %
Cost of professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis
$ 88,173
$ 69,916
$ 256,369
$ 203,023
Stock-based compensation expense
(13,227)
(9,616)
(37,035)
(26,579)
Amortization of purchased intangibles
(139)
(139)
(411)
(411)
Cost of professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis
$ 74,807
$ 60,161
$ 218,923
$ 176,033
Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis
20.4 %
26.7 %
19.6 %
26.7 %
Stock-based compensation expense
11.9
10.1
11.6
9.6
Amortization of purchased intangibles
0.2
0.1
0.1
0.1
Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis
32.5 %
36.9 %
31.3 %
36.4 %
Gross profit on a GAAP basis
$ 398,444
$ 346,547
$ 1,146,580
$ 997,481
Stock-based compensation expense
14,863
10,908
41,641
30,093
Amortization of purchased intangibles
1,265
1,144
3,754
3,237
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis
$ 414,572
$ 358,599
$ 1,191,975
$ 1,030,811
Gross margin on total revenues on a GAAP basis
72.1 %
72.8 %
72.0 %
73.1 %
Stock-based compensation expense
2.7
2.3
2.6
2.2
Amortization of purchased intangibles
0.3
0.2
0.3
0.2
Gross margin on total revenues on a non-GAAP basis
75.1 %
75.3 %
74.9 %
75.5 %
Research and development expense on a GAAP basis
$ 130,257
$ 98,635
$ 377,740
$ 276,760
Stock-based compensation expense
(37,415)
(22,311)
(102,139)
(61,463)
Amortization of purchased intangibles
(29)
(29)
(85)
(85)
Research and development expense on a non-GAAP basis
$ 92,813
$ 76,295
$ 275,516
$ 215,212
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Sales and marketing expense on a GAAP basis
$ 93,910
$ 72,423
$ 259,642
$ 208,822
Stock-based compensation expense
(23,576)
(15,102)
(64,500)
(41,772)
Amortization of purchased intangibles
(3,555)
(3,464)
(10,550)
(10,210)
Sales and marketing expense on a non-GAAP basis
$ 66,779
$ 53,857
$ 184,592
$ 156,840
General and administrative expense on a GAAP basis
$ 52,873
$ 42,781
$ 159,030
$ 126,121
Stock-based compensation expense
(17,333)
(13,724)
(48,083)
(39,591)
Amortization of purchased intangibles
(57)
(57)
(169)
(169)
General and administrative expense on a non-GAAP basis
$ 35,483
$ 29,000
$ 110,778
$ 86,361
Operating expense on a GAAP basis
$ 277,040
$ 213,839
$ 796,412
$ 611,703
Stock-based compensation expense
(78,324)
(51,137)
(214,722)
(142,826)
Amortization of purchased intangibles
(3,641)
(3,550)
(10,804)
(10,464)
Operating expense on a non-GAAP basis
$ 195,075
$ 159,152
$ 570,886
$ 458,413
Operating income on a GAAP basis
$ 121,404
$ 132,708
$ 350,168
$ 385,778
Stock-based compensation expense
93,187
62,045
256,363
172,919
Amortization of purchased intangibles
4,906
4,694
14,558
13,701
Operating income on a non-GAAP basis
$ 219,497
$ 199,447
$ 621,089
$ 572,398
Operating margin on a GAAP basis
22.0 %
27.9 %
22.0 %
28.3 %
Stock-based compensation expense
16.9
13.0
16.1
12.7
Amortization of purchased intangibles
0.8
1.0
0.9
1.0
Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis
39.7 %
41.9 %
39.0 %
42.0 %
Net income on a GAAP basis
$ 108,457
$ 105,869
$ 299,173
$ 330,294
Stock-based compensation expense
93,187
62,045
256,363
172,919
Amortization of purchased intangibles
4,906
4,694
14,558
13,701
Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(6)
(23,306)
(14,394)
(60,817)
(59,147)
Net income on a non-GAAP basis
$ 183,244
$ 158,214
$ 509,277
$ 457,767
Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis
$ 0.67
$ 0.65
$ 1.84
$ 2.03
Stock-based compensation expense
0.57
0.38
1.58
1.06
Amortization of purchased intangibles
0.03
0.03
0.09
0.08
Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(6)
(0.14)
(0.09)
(0.37)
(0.36)
Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis
$ 1.13
$ 0.97
$ 3.14
$ 2.81
(6)
For the three and nine months October 31, 2022 and 2021, management used an estimated annual effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21.0%.
