Warshaw Burstein Retained to Investigate Market Manipulation

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warshaw Burstein, LLP, a full-service law firm in New York City, announced that they recently have been retained by several companies to investigate whether the companies have been targeted by stock manipulators to drive the market price of their securities downward.

Companies targeted by market manipulators have a fiduciary duty to their shareholders to investigate and take action.

The firm is retained with Christian Levine Law Group. The firms, working together over the past 22 years, have successfully prosecuted and collected millions of dollars in damages on behalf of their clients from broker-dealers, market-makers, hedge funds, and asset-based lenders who have engaged in market manipulation schemes.

Alan M. Pollack, a Partner in Warshaw's Litigation Group, said, "Market manipulation schemes are insidious, difficult to uncover and prosecute, and pose a direct and immediate threat to the integrity of our capital markets and the wealth that every hard-working citizen has accumulated in their retirement accounts. Companies that are targeted by manipulators have a fiduciary duty to their shareholders to investigate and take appropriate action in order to protect the rights and interests of their shareholders."

A few of the companies that have separately retained the firm, are:

FingerMotion, Inc. is a mobile data and services company.

Genius Group Limited is a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group.

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. is a publicly traded, mini conglomerate, trading on the OTC markets.

Warshaw Burstein, LLP is a full-service law firm in New York City, that since its formation 97 years ago, has distinguished itself through superior and cost-effective legal service and personalized client care and attention.

