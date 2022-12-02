NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomi a leading manufacturer, producer and exporter of Italian Tomato products since 1982, celebrating 40 successful years with several community initiatives today.

In honor of 40 year anniversary Pomi collaborates with New York City Nonprofit City Harvest to help Alleviate Hunger.

"The utmost care and dedication for providing high quality Italian tomatoes to families around the world has fueled Pomi for 40 years. It is thanks to the people behind every box of Pomi, and those who enjoy Pomi each and every day, that make our products and brand what it is.," says Cristiano Villani, CEO of Pomi USA.

Pomi and City Harvest have joined forces with a mutual mission to help others, both are celebrating their 40th anniversaries this year and have come together in a fundraiser that helps to feed millions of New Yorkers who struggle to put meals on their tables this holiday season.

As the holidays approach, we are seeing grocery prices rise at their fastest rate in 40 years. The cost of groceries is up more than 13%. With holiday staples surging, too, the price of turkeys is up 21% since 2021 – and up 60% since before the pandemic.

Pomi will be giving back to the community that helps make Pomi what it is with a Virtual Food Drive with City Harvest, as well as pledging to donate 2,268 cartons of Pomi 13oz Strained Tomatoes to those in need.

Starting at 8am on December 2nd 2022 , Pomi will be accepting donations for City Harvest Virtual Food Drive: https://secure.cityharvest.org/site/TR;jsessionid=00000000.app30128b?team_id=4877&fr_id=1200&pg=team&NONCE_TOKEN=D290C2E008AD645C6CD3086E2D8D38AA:

In addition, Pomi has created a video montage to honor the history of Pomi from the innovative sustainable packaging to the memorable commercials starting with The Tomato Revolution . For 40 years, Pomì has gathered families around the table, creating unforgettable memories through a universal love language of food. Although the world has changed in these 4 decades, Pomì's oath to excellence has remained the same–with pride behind both the product and packaging innovations. As well as a trip down culinary memory lane by recreating popular iconic recipes from each decade with classic Pomi Strained and Chopped Tomatoes and new products from the Crushed Flavored Tomato line up. So celebrate with us in the most delicious way possible: with dishes fueled by Pomì tomatoes!

To view Pomi's vast array of tomato products visit:

https://www.pomi.us.com/en-us/products/

To view Pomi's Pomi 40th Anniversary Video visit:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck01YjLt_0Q/

About Pomi

Pomì is the original all Italian tomatoes in a box and has been synonymous with high quality Italian Tomato products since 1982. Our story begins in the soil: our tomatoes are grown from selected seeds and cultivated on over 11,000 hectares of land in the heart of Northern Italy. From our Italian farmer partners to your table, we never compromise on quality behind every package of tomatoes. Discover more at www.pomi.us.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and TIktok at @pomiusa.

About City Harvest

City Harvest pioneered food rescue in 1982 and, this year, will collect 55 million pounds of excess food to help feed the nearly 1.4 million New Yorkers struggling to put meals on their tables. Through relationships with farms, grocers, restaurants, and manufacturers, City Harvest collects nutritious food that would otherwise go to waste and delivers it free of charge to 500 soup kitchens, food pantries and other community food programs across the five boroughs. In addition to helping meet the immediate need for food, City Harvest developed long-term Healthy Neighborhoods programs which partner with low-income communities to increase access to fresh produce and help residents shop for and cook nutritious, budget­ conscious meals. To learn more about food rescue, Healthy Neighborhoods and fighting hunger in New York City, visit cityharvest.org.

