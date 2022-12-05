Edge and Linchpin IT Announce Partnership to Provide IT and Staffing Solutions to Insurance Agencies

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. , Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Edge , an HR-tech company that provides scalable, affordable, and adaptable HR solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Linchpin IT , a national insurtech firm that specializes in serving the technology and automation needs of the insurance industry.

This partnership comes when labor shortages and inflation have placed pressure on insurance agencies to implement innovative technology and staffing solutions to remain competitive. To offset these pressures, agencies look to Linchpin IT to provide innovative insurance technologies and 24/7 end-to-end managed IT services and utilize Edge to connect agencies with vetted, trained, full-time remote employees.

This strategic partnership enables both companies to strengthen their ability to provide their customers with access to new, cutting-edge services and solutions.

As the preferred HR solutions provider for Linchpin IT, Edge is looking forward to providing the same high-quality service to Linchpin IT's customer base.

"We are thrilled to partner with Linchpin IT and help support the innovative technologies they are bringing to Insurtech organizations and agencies countrywide," said Jeff Pireu, VP of Strategic Partnerships. "This partnership will help Linchpin IT clients with innovative and efficient staffing solutions during a time of great need with the labor shortages in the industry. Grant Hester has built a tremendous organization that aligns with Edge's mission making this the perfect partnership!"

Linchpin IT is equally excited to share its next-gen capabilities with Edge's customers.

"We are extremely excited to be kicking off this partnership!" says Grant Hester, CEO at Linchpin IT. "There is a great need in the insurance industry today. As we bring innovative insurance technologies to our clients, we are happy to introduce them to Edge and the innovative processes they bring to staffing and hiring. We can't wait to see the grand impact we can make in our clients' lives together!"

About Edge:

Edge provides scalable, affordable, and adaptable HR solutions that seamlessly connect exceptional talent from all over the world with businesses in North America that most need to fill positions. By making hiring globally as simple as hiring locally, Edge provides businesses access to a broader talent pool and helps them accelerate their hiring processes. The company has a presence across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, with plans to expand to over 150 countries by 2024.

About Linchpin:

Linchpin IT is a national insurtech firm that specializes in serving the technology and automation needs of the insurance industry. For over 25 years, the team of insurance professionals, computer engineers, and coders has provided end-to-end technology management solutions that include advanced hardware and software networking and custom-coded AI tasks and workflow applications.

