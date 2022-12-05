Price for Solar Energy Continues to Decline Locally through Solarize the Triangle

Final Month for Residents to Seek Group-Buying Savings on Solar Energy and Battery Storage

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a Dec. 31 deadline ahead to sign up for a free solar energy assessment, Solarize the Triangle has reached another lower-cost tier in its discount price offering to property owners in the Region.

The community-based group-buying program – developed by 11 local governments in the Triangle – has already enrolled 1,111 property owners seeking proposals for solar-energy systems.

To date, 546 kW of renewable solar power – more than half a megawatt – has been purchased through the program, which launched in August. Once these installations are completed, over 1 million per year in pounds of CO2 will have been avoided in the Region – equivalent to 100 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven for one year.

Enrollment will continue through Dec. 31 at solarizethetriangle.com .

The Triangle Sustainability Partnership , a local government partnership of 11 communities, created the initiative to enable residents and businesses to save on the typical cost of solar energy and battery power. When property owners join with others to purchase simultaneously across the Triangle, significant discounts compared to ordinary market costs can be achieved. A federal tax credit of 30 percent improves the economics of solar energy even further.

Helping to facilitate the program is The Triangle J Council of Governments and Solar CrowdSource . The program's installer, selected and vetted through a competitive bidding process, is Yes Solar Solutions , a Cary-based, fully-licensed NC general contractor.

Communities involved include: Chatham County, City of Raleigh, Durham County, City of Durham, Town of Cary, Town of Chapel Hill, Town of Hillsborough, Town of Carrboro, Town of Apex, Town of Morrisville and Orange County.

