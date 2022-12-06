Advertise
EIGR ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 9, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders

Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 10, 2021 to October 4, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in EIGR:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/eiger-biopharmaceuticals-class-action-submission-form?id=34269&from=4

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. NEWS - EIGR NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants overstated Eiger's clinical and regulatory drug development expertise; (ii) defendants failed to properly assess, and/or ignored issues with, the design of the TOGETHER study and its ability to support the Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") for the Company's product candidate, peginterferon lambda ; (iii) there were issues with the conduct of the TOGETHER study and/or the TOGETHER study was not properly designed for the peginterferon lambda EUA in the current context of the pandemic; (iv) as a result, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was unlikely to approve the submission of a peginterferon lambda EUA; (v) as a result of all the foregoing, peginterferon lambda's regulatory and commercial prospects for the treatment of COVID-19 were overstated; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Eiger you have until January 9, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Eiger securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the EIGR lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/eiger-biopharmaceuticals-class-action-submission-form?id=34269&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eigr-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-january-9-2023-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-eiger-biopharmaceuticals-inc-shareholders-301695286.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.