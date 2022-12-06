iHerb Launches eGift Cards to Help Customers Across the Country Give the Gift of Wellness

The Global Health & Beauty e-commerce Leader Announces eGift Cards for US Shoppers in Time for the Holiday Season

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iHerb, the world's largest eCommerce platform, dedicated to vitamins, minerals, and supplements is excited to announce the launch of eGift cards for the first time. U.S. shoppers will now be able to purchase virtual gift cards just in time for the holiday season – a meaningful way to gift and inspire loved ones to care for themselves every day.

iHerb eGift Card (PRNewswire)

Perfect for spur-of-the-moment gifting or treating those who are particular about their daily rituals, iHerb's eGift cards are bound to impress and delight. Trusted by millions in over 185 countries, iHerb has been dedicated to offering the finest curated selection of quality health, wellness and personal care products at the best possible value, conveniently delivered directly to customers' doors for over 25 years.

iHerb's new eGift card will allow patrons to take advantage of its wide breadth of high quality offerings and give the gift of iHerb in one easy electronic transaction. The eGift cards are redeemable against any product on the site, do not expire and can be scheduled for delivery. Customers can also customize their orders by adding the personal touch of a message before it is sent to loved ones, for seamless gifting that is easy and bespoke.

"In a time when shoppers are looking to both buy and give remotely, we are very pleased to now offer the opportunity to gift iHerb's selection of over 30,000 top-rated brand name products, shipped directly to their loved ones," says Trent Kruse, SVP, Investor Relations & Treasury. "No matter who our customers are gifting or celebrating, our eGift cards offer something for everyone's wellness journey, with a positive effect for mind and body."

The eGift cards are now available and can be purchased from $10-$250 on iHerb.com.

About iHerb: We are the world's largest e-commerce retailer dedicated to the Vitamins, Minerals, Supplements, or VMS, category, with a growing presence in other areas of consumer health and wellness. Trusted by millions in over 185 countries, we offer a curated portfolio of branded and innovative third-party and proprietary products at the best possible value, conveniently delivered directly to our customers. https://www.iherb.com

Media Contact: iHerb@behrmanpr.com

iHerb Logo (PRNewsfoto/iHerb) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iHerb