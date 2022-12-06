Privacera Shortlisted for 2022-2023 Cloud Awards

Privacera's data security platform receives recognition for enterprise security innovation, helping Fortune 500 Companies accelerate data analytics through consistent governance policies for advanced data security and compliance

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, the only open-standards based data security governance leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, announced it has been shortlisted in the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards program in the category of Enterprise Security Innovation of the Year. Privacera, the first SaaS Data Security and Access Governance solution in the market, today enables many Fortune 500 companies across finance, retail and manufacturing industries to protect sensitive data and ensure compliance at scale across all on-premise, hybrid and multi-cloud data sources while reducing time-to-insights by eliminating outdated, manual data governance processes.

Privacera (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to have received such recognition from the international cloud computing community," said Piet Loubser, CMO at Privacera. "Today, Privacera is securing more than 1.2 billion data access events through our SaaS platform every month on behalf of our customers. This recognition is further validation as we continue to see enterprise organizations adopt a cloud-centric data security platform as part of their overall data analytics, compliance and security strategy."

"Our approach is building a modern data security and access governance platform based on open-standards and working closely with all major cloud vendors in enabling modern cloud-centric data applications around those standards. We believe open source and open standards are the right way to address data governance challenges," adds Loubser.

Privacera helps enterprise data teams secure modern data applications and satisfy diverse compliance needs through:

sensitive data discovery and classification at scale;

securely managing and consistently enforcing data access policies across all on-premise, hybrid, and multi-cloud data assets;

reducing time-to-insights and error prone manual administrative tasks through automated workflows users can rely on to meet changing regulatory requirements; and

increasing data-driven and higher-value analytics through the secure and broader availability of data to all data teams within an organization

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said, "Cloud computing is now an essential tool helping businesses reach benchmark results. Yet we continued to see a remarkable number of further innovations this year. The shortlisted applicants released today have made it through a fiercely competitive initial round. They exemplify truly inventive thinking, whether they are newly-funded disruptors or well-known thought-leaders."

To learn more about Privacera's Unified Platform for Data Security and Governance, watch this demo . To request a live demo, send us a request .

About Privacera

Founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™, Privacera's SaaS-based data security, and access governance platform enables data and security teams to simplify data access, security, and privacy for data applications and analytical workloads. The Privacera platform supports compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a unified view and control for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Snowflake, and Starburst. The Privacera platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, and consumer industries, as well as government agencies to automate sensitive data discovery, mask sensitive data, and manage high-fidelity policies at petabyte scale on-premises and in the cloud.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Privacera