Annual Report of Best and Worst Drivers Finds Utah and California are the Worst Driving States in the Nation

Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, released their annual report today on the best and worst driving states.

QuoteWizard.com (PRNewsfoto/QuoteWizard)
QuoteWizard sets out each year to see which states have the worst drivers in America. We analyzed data from over ten million car insurance quotes from drivers across the country. We evaluated states on four factors to determine overall driver quality. Dangerous driving incidents include:

  • Accidents
  • Speeding Tickets
  • DUIs
  • Citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)

States rated among the worst were those with the highest rate of incidents, while the best driving states had the lowest rate of incidents.

To view the full report, visit:
https://quotewizard.com/news/the-best-and-worst-drivers-by-state

Methodology

The QuoteWizard research team evaluated driver quality from each state. We analyzed 2022 data from millions of insurance quotes from drivers across the county. We used a composite ranking system to rank each city for their rate of incidents. Incidents include accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations. Cities considered the worst drivers had the highest rate of incidents among drivers.

Worst Driving States
  1. Utah
  2. California
  3. Iowa
  4. Wisconsin
  5. Ohio
  6. North Dakota
  7. Virginia
  8. Arizona
  9. Hawaii
  10. Rhode Island
  11. Idaho
  12. Colorado
  13. Nebraska
  14. Wyoming
  15. Indiana
  16. Oregon
  17. Georgia
  18. North Carolina
  19. Massachusetts
  20. South Carolina
  21. Florida
  22. Kansas
  23. Tennessee
  24. Montana
  25. Washington
Best Driving States
  1. Connecticut
  2. Michigan
  3. West Virginia
  4. Delaware
  5. Arkansas
  6. Kentucky
  7. New Hampshire
  8. Maine
  9. Louisiana
  10. Vermont
  11. Illinois
  12. Mississippi
  13. New York
  14. Oklahoma
  15. Alaska
  16. Pennsylvania
  17. New Mexico
  18. New Jersey
  19. South Dakota
  20. Minnesota
  21. Maryland
  22. Nevada
  23. Alabama
  24. Texas
  25. Missouri
About QuoteWizard

QuoteWizard (quotewizard.com) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.

For more information, go to quotewizard.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @quotewizard.

