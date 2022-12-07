Chick-fil-A Supply Selects Missouri For New Distribution Center

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chick-fil-A Supply is opening a new market distribution center in Maryland Heights, Missouri. The company is investing $16 million in the new facility, which will be used to serve more than 40 Chick-fil-A® restaurants in the region.

Chick-fil-A Supply is the latest company to invest in Missouri. The company plans to open a new distribution center in the St. Louis region. (PRNewsfoto/Missouri Partnership) (PRNewswire)

Missouri is located within 600 miles of 135+ million potential customers.

"Missouri is a top location for leading national companies such as Chick-fil-A Supply thanks to our state's strategic position in the middle of America," said Governor Mike Parson. "When you combine our logistical advantages with our low taxes, loyal workforce, and cutting-edge innovation in food science, Missouri can compete with any state in the country."

Chick-fil-A Supply announced its first full-scale distribution center in 2020. The company is a subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, Inc., a leading restaurant chain with more than 2,600 restaurants across the U.S. Chick-fil-A Supply ensures these restaurants have the food and products they need while staying on the cutting-edge of technology for delivery services. The new facility in Missouri is the company's fourth location in the U.S.

"Our newest investment in the St. Louis area provides us the opportunity to grow our business and uniquely serve our franchise Operators, licensees, and their teams across the region," said Josh Grote, Executive Director of Chick-fil-A Supply. "It's exciting for us to expand our operation and create jobs that we know will attract exceptional talent from Missouri's diverse and skilled workforce."

Chick-fil-A Supply plans to create more than 60 new jobs at the 100,000 sq. ft. distribution center in Riverport Trade Center. In addition to its deep labor pool, the St. Louis region has a long history of innovation in agriculture and food science – which played a key role in the company's decision to locate in Maryland Heights.

"Chick-fil-A Supply is a great addition to the St. Louis region's food industry, which is already a culinary hub for innovative companies," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "Missouri is home to nearly 400 businesses in the food industry, and we're located within 600 miles of 135+ million potential customers. We have the foundation here for Chick-fil-A Supply to be successful, and we are excited to welcome them to the state."

"We are thrilled Chick-fil-A Supply chose to locate its newest distribution center in the Ameren Missouri service territory," said Mark Birk, President and Chairman of Ameren Missouri. "This is just one more example of how the economic development incentives provided by Ameren Missouri's Smart Energy Plan make it more attractive for warehouses and other large businesses to grow in our region, while benefiting our existing business community."

Missouri Partnership worked with the following organizations to attract Chick-fil-A Supply to Maryland Heights, including: The Missouri Department of Economic Development, Ameren, Greater St. Louis, Inc., and the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership.

"Having a national brand like Chick-fil-A invest in St. Louis is another big win for our metro," said Steven Pearce, Chief Business Attraction Officer for Greater St. Louis, Inc. "St. Louis sits within 500 miles of nearly one-third of the nation's population, and our highly developed logistics infrastructure makes us the perfect location for this type of distribution facility. We will continue our efforts to grow our presence in the logistics sector, identified as a growth area in the STL 2030 Jobs Plan."

Chick-fil-A Supply plans to be operational in Missouri by the second half of 2023.

