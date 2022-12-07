InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Enclosure for Electronics (JMC-2304)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to keep electronic products cool and dust free," said an inventor, from Davenport, Wash., "so I invented the VENTILATED ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. My design would help prevent electronics from overheating or collecting dust while sitting on a computer desk or entertainment center."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved enclosure for electronics. In doing so, it allows for continuous air flow to keep electronics cool. It also helps prevent the accumulation of dust. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMC-2304, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

