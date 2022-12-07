Jama Software® Partners with Sterling PLM

Expands Lifecycle Management and Live Traceability™ Expertise Offerings

PORTLAND, Ore. and MOONACHIE, N.J., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jama Software®, the industry-leading requirements management and traceability solution provider and Sterling PLM, an industry leader in engineering management problem-solving, have partnered together to expand expertise and offerings across requirements management and Live Traceability™ solutions.

"Jama Software's world-class consulting organization — that spans across multiple verticals including medical device development — will be greatly complemented by this partnership with Sterling PLM," said Tom Tseki, Chief Revenue Officer at Jama Software. "Sterling PLM expands on our already comprehensive services that drive measured improvements across product development processes that result in faster time to market and higher product quality."

"At Sterling PLM, we have years of experience cultivating superior technical and lifecycle management know-how. We pride ourselves on our ability to anticipate problems before they become apparent to our clients," said Dan Sterling, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Founder at Sterling PLM. "We are excited to add Jama Connect® to our arsenal of technology solutions, adding to our capability to apply our specialized expertise and customized approach to solving problems for our clients."

Jama Connect is the only platform that delivers Live Traceability™ across engineering disciplines through the entire product development process to reduce defects, delays, rework, and cost overruns. Sterling PLM's team has decades of combined experience consulting in highly regulated industries for a variety of medical device manufacturers. By partnering with Jama Software, Sterling PLM will collaborate and support lifecycle management services around configuration, training, and process development.

"We're especially excited to leverage the expertise and experience of the Sterling PLM team with our Medical Device customers," said Vincent Balgos, Director, Medical Solution at Jama Software. "They'll be a great addition to our out-of-the-box solutions for medical device developers and provide specialty services such as computer systems validation and legacy tool data migration."

Jama Software has consistently been listed as the leader for Requirements Management software tools by G2® for the fourth consecutive reporting period. By combining Sterling PLM's customized solutions and seasoned expertise in lifecycle management technologies and Jama Software's industry-leading requirements management and traceability offerings, Jama Software and Sterling PLM will continue to accelerate transformation to serve the needs of medical device developers.

About Jama Software

Jama Software is focused on maximizing innovation success. Numerous firsts for humanity in fields such as fuel cells, electrification, space, autonomous vehicles, surgical robotics, and more all rely on Jama Connect® to minimize the risk of product failure, delays, cost overruns, compliance gaps, defects, and rework. Jama Connect uniquely creates Live Traceability™ through siloed development, test, and risk activities to provide end-to-end compliance, risk mitigation, and process improvement. Our rapidly growing customer base of more than 12.5 million users across 30 countries spans the automotive, medical device, life sciences, semiconductor, aerospace & defense, industrial manufacturing, financial services, and insurance industries. For more information about Jama Connect services, please visit www.jamasoftware.com

About Sterling PLM

Sterling PLM helps engineering companies across the globe implement proven processes that govern the design and development of their engineered products, while leveraging software that tracks processes with greater visibility across the enterprise. Our team has decades of combined experience consulting in highly regulated industries for a variety of manufacturers—from small start-ups to large global organizations—and we've spent years cultivating unique skills and concentrated expertise in the business of engineering. We specialize in regulatory-compliant software programs that help customers track the project artifacts that they care about—across the entire project lifecycle.

Media Contacts

