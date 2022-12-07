NEWBEAUTY REVEALS ITS 2022 LUXURY REVIEW BOX

The Biggest, Most Luxurious Beauty Box of the Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NewBeauty's BeautyPass announces its second annual Luxury Review Box, a limited-edition, editor-curated collection of 38 products spanning several key categories, from skin and hair to makeup, wellness, home fragrance, and fitness. The value exceeds $1,500, and nearly all of the products—an exciting variety of both household names and indie discoveries—are full-size, which sets this box apart from everything else on the market.

NewBeauty's Luxury Review Box contains over $1,500 of editor-approved beauty products. (PRNewswire)

A few standouts include Obagi ELASTIderm Facial Serum ($198 value), Shiseido SYNCHRO SKIN Soft Blurring Primer ($36 value), Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Serum ($68 value), and GXVE Beauty by Gwen Stefani Anaheim Shine Lipstick in Original Recipe ($26 value). For a full list of products included, click here.

"Although NewBeauty has been curating industry leading beauty collections for over 15 years, even we were impressed with the way the 2022 Luxury Review Box came together," says Mike Glaicar, Chief Operating Officer, NewBeauty. "Nowhere else will you find a more robust collection of leading products from the world's best brands."

"I've never seen a beauty box like this in my 18 years in the industry," says Steffanie Attenberg, Chief Content and Brand Officer, NewBeauty. "There is a limited number of boxes available, and we expect them to go fast."

The Luxury Review Box ($299) is the ultimate gift for the beauty enthusiast (orders placed on or before December 12 will arrive in time for the holidays). Designed to be the gift that keeps on giving, consumers can choose which items they want to keep for themselves and which ones they want to gift to family and friends.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY:

NewBeauty is the authority on beauty and the trusted resource for the most affluent and influential beauty consumer. The only brand dedicated 100% to beauty with more than 5x the beauty edit of any other magazine, NewBeauty dives deep to provide valuable information, founded in research and vetted by experts, empowering women to make better beauty decisions. NewBeauty is published by SANDOW, a leader in innovation and design that delivers powerful products and services to a highly selective audience.

ABOUT BEAUTYPASS:

BeautyPass is an SMS-based membership platform powered by NewBeauty that communicates directly with aesthetically conscious consumers and provides exclusive sampling and content access to its more than 39,000 members. Click here to join.

