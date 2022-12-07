THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA PRESENTS From Paperback Writer to the Rooftop Concert: Directing The Beatles

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media presents a special PaleyLive event, From Paperback Writer to the Rooftop Concert: Directing The Beatles, Wednesday, December 7 at 6:30 pm at The Paley Museum, 25 West 52 Street in Midtown Manhattan, featuring legendary film and television director Michael Lindsay-Hogg in conversation with Apple Corps' Jonathan Clyde, Rolling Stone's Rob Sheffield, and Beatles academic, Dr. Holly Tessler of the University of Liverpool.

No other band has captured hearts and etched a musical and cultural legacy into the collective imagination quite like The Beatles. Their incomparable sound, innovative approach to songwriting, and pioneering use of video and film to communicate their artistic vision helped to establish the blueprint for content creation in the music industry. Panelists Michael Lindsay-Hogg, Jonathan Clyde, Rob Sheffield, and Dr. Holly Tessler will discuss the creative process that evolved, both musically and visually, from The Beatles' Revolver era, with a close look at music videos that were made in 1966 and directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg to accompany the release of the singles "Paperback Writer" and "Rain." The Beatles' "Revolution" video and highlights from the band's historic rooftop concert of January 30, 1969, also directed by Lindsay-Hogg, will also be screened and discussed during the program. The panelists will explore the iconic foursome's use of visual media to complement their music and discuss how the model has evolved from music videos to concert films, and on to today's more agile music platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram Reels.

This event is presented in conjunction with Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe's acclaimed new Special Edition releases for The Beatles' Revolver album, universally regarded as one of the best albums of all time. The Beatles' final live performance on the rooftop of Apple Corps' Savile Row headquarters in London—from which excerpts will be shown during the discussion—has been restored and presented in its entirety in Peter Jackson's award-winning docuseries The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+), which recently won five Emmys.

