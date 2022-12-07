Susan G. Komen® Names Dr. Ann H. Partridge as New Chief Scientific Advisor

Partridge Provides Expert Guidance To Komen As Leading Breast Cancer Oncologist

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, today announced Ann H. Partridge, MD, MPH, as Chief Scientific Advisor, where she will help identify the greatest needs and opportunities to invest in breast cancer research and guide Komen's research strategy, investment, and programs. In her role, she will co-lead an executive committee of eight distinguished breast cancer researchers, clinicians and patient advocates who make up Komen's Scientific Advisory Board.

Ann H. Partridge , MD, MPH, has been named Chief Scientific Advisor for Susan G. Komen .

As a practicing medical oncologist and clinical researcher, Dr. Partridge is committed to improving the care and outcomes of cancer patients. She is a world-renowned expert on treating young women with breast cancer and has led many innovative studies that have advanced the field of breast cancer survivorship. At Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Dr. Partridge is the Eric P. Winer, MD, Chair in Breast Cancer Research, Vice Chair of Medical Oncology, Director of the Adult Survivorship Program, and Director of the Program for Young Women with Breast Cancer. She also serves as a professor of medicine at Harvard University.

"Susan G. Komen is honored to have Dr. Partridge serve as Komen's new Chief Scientific Advisor. She brings incredible knowledge and expertise in breast cancer to help the organization advance research that will improve outcomes for patients and quality of life during and after treatment, which is so vitally important for people impacted by this disease," said Susan G. Komen President and CEO Paula Schneider.

Partridge replaces George Sledge, Jr., MD, who served as Chief Scientific Advisor for 10 years, and will serve alongside Jennifer Pietenpol, Ph.D. Pietenpol is the Chief Scientific and Strategy Officer at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. This is the first time Komen has had two women serving simultaneously in the Chief Scientific Advisor roles.

"For the first time in Komen's history, we are delighted to have two extraordinary women leading our Scientific Advisory Board and serving as the foremost experts informing the work of this organization," Schneider said.

Added Partridge, "It is a true honor to serve as a Chief Scientific Advisor for Susan G. Komen and work with an incredible group of people who all share the same goal: to end breast cancer forever. I'm proud to step into this role and want to thank Komen for its unwavering commitment to advancing research and improving patient care."

About Susan G. Komen ®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

