Wood Partners Continues to Expand in the Inland Empire Area with Groundbreaking of Alta Cuvee

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, national leader in multifamily real estate development —Wood Partners— announced the groundbreaking of Alta Cuvee, located in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Located within the Inland Empire, Alta Cuvee marks Wood Partners' second development within the area, which has been experiencing one of the highest growth rates in the nation. With the construction currently underway, the community is set to open in late 2024 with pre-leasing in Fall 2024.

"As the Inland Empire continues to experience a massive amount of growth and development, we are excited to break ground on our second Wood Partners residential community—Alta Cuvee," said Joe Gambill, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "Alta Cuvee is being developed on the heels of the very successful Wood Partners developed community, Alta Upland. We are thrilled to continue expanding in the Inland Empire."

Located in Rancho Cucamonga at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Etiwanda, Alta Cuvee residents will have access to several major employers—including XPO Logistics, Kimberly-Clark, Amazon and several major hospitals. The residential community is also near Victoria Gardens, a 1.5 million square foot open air entertainment and shopping center. Located only 1.5 miles away, Victoria Gardens includes 170 upscale retailers like Apple, Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma, as well as a performing arts center and weekly Farmer's Market.

Once complete, Alta Cuvee will offer 260 apartment homes comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, including a limited selection of two-story floor plans. All homes will feature high-end finishes including stainless steel kitchen appliances and front-load washer and dryer sets, as well as wood-style flooring in main living spaces.

Alta Cuvee residents will also have access to a variety of attractive amenities, including a resort-style pool with a tanning deck and spa, outdoor fire pits and BBQ areas, bike storage areas and an on-site pet park. Community amenities include an indoor clubhouse with an entertainment kitchen, fitness center with a yoga suite, business center and conference room, and commercial retail spaces. There are also multiple courtyards with beautiful gardens for socializing.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 conventional multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.3 billion. The company currently owns more than 70 properties across the United States representing over 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

