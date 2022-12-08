Features Unique Talent From 15 Countries by Yuri's Got Talent Production & Gymnastic Creations

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season audiences can experience the incomparable talent of Yuri's Got Talent Production & Gymnastic Creations as part of Gaylord Hotels Cirque: Spirit of Christmas Shows featured at the Gaylord Palms, Orlando; Gaylord National, Washington DC; and Gaylord Rockies, Denver.

Yuri Klepatsky holds the Guinness Book of World Records for first double somersault on stilts to a moving platform.

Fifteen countries and nationalities are represented in Yuri Klepatsky's cast of 50 acrobats, dancers and over 30 of the world's best circus acts performing in the Cirque: Spirit of Christmas Shows.

An original creation of Gaylord Hotels with an award-winning Broadway design team, Cirque: Spirit of Christmas tells the story of a young girl, Noel, who encounters different Christmas spirits as she reclaims her love and passion for the season. The journey is a magical celebration of high-flying imagination and thrills for the entire family.

The astounding aerial presentations, acrobatics, ballet and physical performances are brought to life through an original Christmas music score with a modern twist. The shows feature breathtaking costumes and distinctive artists hailing from Germany, China, Kenya, Mongolia, Ethiopia, Ukraine, Russia, Portugal, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Cuba, Mexico, Canada, U.S. and more.

Klepatsky is regarded to be one of the world's foremost acrobatic and circus legends. For over 40 years he's produced, coached, trained and developed athletes and circus acts into incomparable presentations. A protege from the Moscow State Circus, he founded San Francisco's Acro Sports & Acro Gravity Academy in North Miami, Florida, coached at the San Francisco Circus School and worked with the Pickle Family Circus, Norwegian Cruise Line, Cirque du Soleil and Cirque Dreams. He holds the Guinness Book of World Records for the first double somersault performed on stilts onto a moving platform.

Today, Yuri's Got Talent Production and Gymnastic Creations is one of the largest development and training facilities in the country. Artists from all over the world flock to the 25,000 sq. ft. venue, with its unique 40' high aerial rigging complex and state-of-the-art equipment to design and perfect their disciplines, hoping to be showcased in a production the caliber of Cirque: Spirit of Christmas.

"It's been my life's passion to work with unique artists and further develop their natural gifts into extraordinary presentations. I'm honored to be producing the talent for Gaylord Hotels Cirque: Spirit of Christmas," says Klepatsky.

