Hyundai Motor Group and SK On To Build EV Battery Facility in Bartow County

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and SK On have selected a site in Bartow County for a new electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility that will supply Hyundai Motor Group's plants in the U.S. One of the largest economic development projects in state history, stakeholders estimate it will create more than 3,500 new jobs through approximately $4-5 billion of investment in Bartow County.

Hyundai Motor Group and SK On recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding the partnership for a new EV battery facility in the U.S., with the details of the partnership still in development.

"Hyundai Motor Group and SK On are valued partners and key players in our state's ever-growing automotive industry," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Since day one, my administration has been focused on bringing jobs and opportunity to communities across the state that may have been overlooked in the past. SK and HMG share this goal, and we're proud they are choosing to invest even further in this No. 1 state for business."

Established in 2021, SK On is the lithium-ion battery subsidiary branch of SK Innovation and currently employs more than 2,000 Georgians at its SK Battery America facility in Commerce. In July, SK Battery America announced it would partner with the Work for Warriors Georgia program to hire veterans, servicemembers, and their families at their Georgia operations.

Subject to execution of relevant agreements and HMG and SK On's final board decisions, the new facility will be located at Bartow Centre, a zoned manufacturing and industrial site located on Highway 411, and is aiming to begin operations in 2025.

"Bartow County is very pleased with the decision of Hyundai Motor Group and SK On," said Bartow County Sole Commissioner Steve Taylor. "We thank the owners of the former Bartow Centre Industrial property. Together, we pursued this extraordinary economic development project. The project will have regional benefit for job seekers in the area and establishes Bartow in Georgia's EV ecosystem in a significant way. With Bartow's strong history and talent-base built upon advanced manufacturing, the automotive industry, and innovation, the battery partnership should thrive in this environment. We look forward to welcoming HMG and SK in meaningful ways in the community and enjoying a long-term partnership together."

Director of Korean Investment Yoonie Kim represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development's (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with Georgia EMC, Development Authority of Bartow County, the Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development, and Georgia Quick Start.

"HMG and SK have been pioneering partners for Georgia for decades as one of the major drivers for Georgia's automotive renaissance and as the first Korean manufacturer to locate in the state, respectively," said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. "By supporting cooperation and partnerships across our growing EV ecosystem, we're creating a fully integrated supply chain for automotive OEMs while also connecting battery manufacturers with recyclers to close the loop on battery manufacturing. We're excited for the jobs of the future this will create for Bartow County and northwest Georgia, and we're grateful for the support of our community and utility partners!"

Georgia's prime location, major ports system and extensive infrastructure, skilled workforce, and pro-business climate have made it an attractive location for a diverse array of rapidly developing industries focused on creating a sustainable future. Building on the assets that make the automotive industry successful, Georgia is positioned as a hub for the electric transportation industry.

Excluding this announcement, EV-related projects announced in the state since 2020 total approximately $17 billion in investment and more than 22,800 new jobs in Georgia.

In addition to the two companies' EV battery partnership, Hyundai Motor Group separately announced in May its plans to invest $5.54 billion in Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, an EV manufacturing facility in Bryan County. Hyundai Motor Group broke ground on the facility in October with Governor Kemp, other state leaders, and local and federal officials.

About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is a global enterprise that has created a value chain based on mobility, steel, construction, logistics, finance, IT, and service. With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group's mobility brands include Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication and the will to take on any challenges, we strive to create a better future for all.

For more information about Hyundai Motor Group, please see www.hyundaimotorgroup.com.

About SK On

SK On is a global leading electric vehicle (EV) battery developer, manufacturer, and solutions provider whose mission is to make our world a cleaner and more convenient place as an electrification linchpin. SK On was launched as an independent company in 2021 after SK Innovation, South Korea's largest energy company, decided to split off its battery business. SK On aims to become a world leader in the clean energy industry by leveraging its global production base and R&D capabilities, as well as its production and quality management know-how. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, SK On has a worldwide presence with battery plants currently operating or in construction across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

