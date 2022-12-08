Leopard Imaging to Showcase Advanced Embedded Vision Systems with Latest NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI Platform at CES 2023

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc . (Leopard Imaging), a global leader in intelligent embedded camera design and manufacturing, is exhibiting its new state-of-the-art embedded vision systems with the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform , including the support of the latest Jetson Orin NX module, at the world's most influential technology event — CES 2023.

Leopard Imaging will showcase several embedded vision system demos running on the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform. Earlier this year, the two companies developed Hawk 3D camera stereo cameras that provide real-time and accurate depth perception, giving developers the high-quality results needed to build and deploy edge AI and robotics applications.

Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging has supported thousands of well-known companies in advanced imaging solutions with its experienced engineering teams, high-quality manufacturing capabilities in both "Made in U.S.A" and offshore, and quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for the automotive industry and AS9100D for the aerospace industry.

As an Elite member in the NVIDIA Partner Network , Leopard Imaging works closely with NVIDIA to develop embedded vision systems to address increasing demand in robotics, edge AI, industrial machine vision, and autonomous machines applications.

"We are very excited to showcase our depth cameras supported with the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform," said Bill Pu, president and co-founder of Leopard Imaging. "We are looking forward to meeting our partners and more high technology companies who are seeking advanced image solutions at CES 2023."

At CES 2023, Leopard Imaging will also showcase driver monitoring system (DMS) cameras and occupant monitoring system (OMS) cameras based on Omnivision OAX4000 application specific integrated circuits (ASICs).

As a long-term partner of the most well-known connectivity providers, Leopard Imaging will also display Leopard Imaging cameras with GMSL 3 interface supported by Analog Devices, with FPD-Link 4 SerDes by Texas Instruments, and with MIPI A-PHY by Valens Semiconductor.

Leopard Imaging will be showcasing their imaging solutions at CES 2022 Booth 10076, Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, January 5th - 8th. To set up a meeting with Leopard Imaging at CES, please email marketing@leopardimaging.com.

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Leopard Imaging is a global leader providing high-definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions—focusing on core technologies that improve image processing in automotive vehicles, aerospace vehicles, drones, IoT, and robotics. An elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network and a member of the AWS Partner Network, Leopard Imaging works closely with the most established sensor companies in producing advanced camera solutions for global customers. With original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services, Leopard Imaging provides camera solutions for the most established organizations. Company Mission: Intelligent Vision for a Better World. Company Vision: To Be the World Leader in Intelligent Vision.

