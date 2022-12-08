Mattamy Homes Named as a Best Place to Work in Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Business Journal credits homebuilder for outstanding workplace culture and extensive employee programs that have created an employer of choice

CHARLOTTE, NC, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes is pleased to announce that the company has been named a Best Place to Work by the Charlotte Business Journal.

Charlotte's Best Places to Work winners are chosen based on an employee-survey process conducted by Quantum Workplace.

Once nominated, companies must meet a threshold in employee participation – a percentage that varies based upon the size of the company – to be eligible to be honored.

Companies receive the award because their organization received high marks in areas such as team effectiveness, trust with co-workers, manager effectiveness and work engagements.

"This recognition is particularly rewarding and meaningful as it's driven by the high marks our employees gave Mattamy on various elements of their work experience. As such it reflects our people's passion, dedication to customers and each other, and the kind of culture that we've built and live every single day," says Mike McElroy, President of Mattamy's Charlotte Division. "We're all very proud of this award, as everyone across our Division has played a role in creating a welcoming work environment and making Mattamy a best-in-class employer."

This year, the Journal is recognizing 80 businesses with local offices and operations in the Charlotte region, representing a variety of industries, including real estate, life sciences, legal, finance and technology.

"Charlotte Business Journal's Best Places to Work program highlights companies in the greater Charlotte region that are doing the hard work of linking bottom-line goals with what employees care about," says Jen Wilson, Associate Editor, Charlotte Business Journal. "From flexibility and fair compensation to cutting loose and having fun with coworkers, these employers have found policies, practices and perks that help them lure — and retain — top talent."

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

