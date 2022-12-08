MediaTek's New Dimensity 8200 Upgrades Gaming Experiences on Premium 5G Smartphones

Dimensity 8200 offers cutting-edge gaming, display, connectivity, and picture quality features in ultra power-efficient 4nm chipset

HSINCHU, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced the Dimensity 8200, the company's newest chipset for premium 5G smartphones. Smartphones powered by the Dimensity 8200 will offer flagship level experiences – including connectivity, gaming, multimedia, displays and imaging – at a more accessible price point. Built on the 4nm-class process, the new chipset delivers unparalleled power efficiency. It also integrates an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores operating at up to 3.1 GHz, along with a powerful Mali-G610 graphics engine, for better performance across applications.

To enhance gaming performance, the chipset takes advantage of MediaTek's HyperEngine 6.0 gaming technologies so users can enjoy smooth high framerate gameplay without suffering connection drops, FPS jitter, or gameplay hiccups. MediaTek's Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 technology intelligently adjusts the display refresh rate according to the game frame rate detected, which helps provide smoother viewing experiences.

"The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 will enhance the gaming experience on premium 5G smartphones, and will deliver smoother gameplay with higher framerates, impressive graphics, and seamless connectivity," said CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit. "Plus, the Dimensity 8200's power efficiency enhancements make it so consumers don't have to sacrifice battery life to enjoy super high performance."

Powered by a flagship-level Imagiq 785 ISP, the Dimensity 8200 is capable of supporting 320MP photos and capturing true-to-life 14-bit HDR video on up to three cameras simultaneously, and recording cinematic video by double camera capture for the most natural bokeh effect. The chipset also has exceptionally fast AI-noise reduction to retain fine details, particularly in low-light environments.

The fully integrated 5G modem in the Dimensity 8200 features the latest 3GPP Release-16 standard technology and 3CC carrier aggregation to amplify sub-6GHz performance. The chipset also supports tri-band Wi-Fi 6E for faster wireless connectivity, while the 2x2 antenna ensures improved performance and connection reliability.

Additional features of the Dimensity 8200 include:

Powerful AI processing unit to maximize the efficiency of dedicated AI tasks and fusion processing.

Ultra-efficient Vulkan SDK to provide faster and more effective ray tracing effects.

Support for brilliant 120Hz WQHD+ and 180Hz Full HD+ displays.

Immersive viewing experiences with HDR10+ Adaptive support, 4K AV1 media decoding, and AI SDR-to-HDR video playback.

Incredible audio quality with Bluetooth LE Audio technology and Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio.

Dimensity 8200 will power 5G devices launching in the global market starting in December 2022. To learn more about MediaTek's Dimensity portfolio, please visit: https://i.mediatek.com/mediatek-5g.

