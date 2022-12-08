SUGAR LAND, Texas, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvoLogix®, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise legal management solutions for Law Firms, Legal Departments, and Government Agencies, has expanded its suite of product offerings to include the " iManage Integration for Salesforce, Powered by AdvoLogix ." The integration conjoins two of the world's most prominent and sought-after technological ecosystems, iManage and Salesforce, and makes them both accessible directly within their respective environments.

Morae Seamlessly Integrates Salesforce CRM with iManage using AdvoLogix Technology

Morae Global Corporation (Morae) is one of the largest iManage Cloud partners globally and has migrated over 1 billion documents to the iManage cloud. "Task switching is a time and productivity killer. Never in history have there been so many interruptions to avoid. Our integration makes those documents readily available to the Morae client-base without their ever having to leave their Salesforce CRM," said Dan Bellopede, CRO of AdvoLogix.

"The integration of Salesforce and iManage has been long overdue in the legal technology industry. iManage is the market leader in legal document management, and Salesforce is the world's leading CRM platform. The marriage of these two products is vital in terms of driving greater user productivity and collaboration," said Chuck Davis, Managing Director of Morae's North American Document Management business practice. "Formalizing a partnership between AdvoLogix and Morae makes sense from both a business and technology standpoint and enables us to provide even greater value to our clients."

Bellopede added, "Our natively built integration is plug and play for both the Salesforce and iManage platforms and supports all of the functionality and user experience directly within each platform. This is a compelling proposition for world's leading law firms and legal departments who need to ensure their teams can work together and across systems seamlessly. We're so pleased to partner with Morae to empower the next-level of knowledge and document management."

The legal industry is currently navigating a shift from legacy norms to smarter technology solutions. Dated practices are being examined with a critical eye as the need to embrace change becomes ever more crucial. AdvoLogix's natively built integration capitalizes on this trend by bridging Salesforce and iManage with readily available technology solutions for the legal operations and beyond.

About AdvoLogix

Founded in 2006, AdvoLogix is a leading enterprise legal management solution that helps law firms, general counsel and state and local governments automate processes and simplify legal matter management. The AdvoLogix cloud-based enterprise legal management solution centralizes matter management, conforms to unique workflows and practice standards, and provides industry-leading security and reliability. AdvoLogix offers comprehensive configuration and integration with thousands of add-on applications to extend the solution to meet specific business needs. For more information, visit www.advologix.com and follow AdvoLogix on Twitter @AdvoLogix.

About Morae Global Corporation

Morae Global Corporation is trusted worldwide by leading law firms, legal departments, and compliance executives for the delivery of digital and business transformation solutions. Founded in 2015 by pioneers in the legal operations field, our vision is to execute legal + business strategies, resulting in lasting change, value and protection. Morae's clients regularly refer us to their peers, our people stay with us, and our services keep clients ahead of what's next. Morae offers the right people and technology needed by legal professionals across the globe, from our offices on four continents. Learn more at moraeglobal.com .

