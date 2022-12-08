REST DUVET EXPANDS PRODUCT LINE WITH DEBUT OF SILVERCOOL™ BEDDING

Partnership With Noble Biomaterials Establishes Advanced Cooling and Antimicrobial Technology for Sheets and Pillowcases

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoring sleep through constant innovation in material and technology, Rest Duvet , in collaboration with Noble Biomaterials , proudly unveils the groundbreaking Silvercool™ Performance Sheets and Pillowcases. The high thermal conductivity incorporated into the Silvercool™ fabric absorbs and transfers heat faster than cotton, bamboo, and silk creating one of the coolest and highest Qmax (cooling) fabrics available. Noble's IONIC+® Antimicrobial Technology eliminates bacteria that causes odors and stains, a permanent feature that does not wash out and helps the fabric last longer. The proprietary combination of both of these features, along with temperature-regulating capabilities establishes Silvercool™ as a unique and technologically advanced type of bedding that brings new meaning to a dream come true.

Rest Duvet, with Noble Biomaterials, unveils groundbreaking Silvercool™ Performance Sheets

"It's important to our brand to continue pushing boundaries when developing the most comfortable, luxurious and health conscious products possible," said Rest Duvet Co-founder Andy Nguyen. "The creation of sheets and pillowcases with the Silvercool™ technology was a natural next phase in Rest Duvet's line of bedding, and we couldn't have imagined partnering with a better and more forward-thinking company than Noble Biomaterials to help us create and bring this to the market."

The ultra fine yarn mimics silk proteins resulting in the Silvercool™ fabric being sensationally soft and cool to the touch, while also boasting moisture wicking and bacteria reducing capabilities. In line with the Rest Evercool™ Comforter, Silvercool's sheets and pillowcases are gentle on the skin.The breathable fabric is beneficial to all types of sleepers, including hot sleepers, individuals going through menopause and individuals with generally sensitive skin.

"We're excited to partner with Rest Duvet and continue our expansion into the bedding space," said Noble Chief Marketing Officer Allon Cohne. "Our permanent IONIC+® technology requires fewer washes and saves energy, complimenting Rest's mission to provide consumers with a cooling, sustainable bedding solution."

The Silvercool™ Sheet Set includes a flat and fitted sheet as well as two pillowcases. Offered in Aqua Blue and Cool Gray, with free shipping and returns, as well as a 30-night risk-free guarantee. The sheets are 100% machine wash safe and are available in Queen Size ($299), King Size ($319) and Cali King Size ($329).

To learn more about Rest's Silvercool™ Performance Sheet Set, please visit www.restduvet.com .

ABOUT REST DUVET

Rest Duvet offers a range of products that deliver personal comfort, which results in higher quality rest. By redefining the benchmarks of comfort through constant innovation in form, material and technology, Rest Duvet products are crafted with innovative materials not commonly used in bedding, to deliver a refreshing, transformative sleep experience. Through a direct-to-consumer approach, Rest Duvet offers customers premium products without the luxury price tags. The current suite of products includes down duvets, down-alternative duvets, the acclaimed Evercool™ Comforter and the newly released Silvercool™ Sheet Set and Pillowcase.

To learn more, please visit www.restduvet.com .

ABOUT NOBLE BIOMATERIALS

Noble Biomaterials, Inc. is a global leader in antimicrobial and conductivity solutions for soft surface applications. The company produces advanced material technologies designed for mission-critical applications in the performance apparel, healthcare, industrial, and emerging wearable technology markets. Its flagship brands, X-STATIC®, Ionic+®, and CIRCUITEX®, are used by hundreds of world-class licensees to provide odor elimination, infection prevention/management, biometric monitoring, and conductive protection benefits. Its headquarters and manufacturing facilities are located in Scranton, PA, and the company has offices in Europe, Asia, and South America.

To learn more and to view a full range of fabric applications, please visit www.noblebiomaterials.com .

