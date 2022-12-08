SKLAR KIRSH'S ANDREW KIRSH NAMED TOP REAL ESTATE LAWYER IN CALIFORNIA

2022 matters include 130 closings and $5 billion in transactional volume across 19 states

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based law boutique Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that its Co-Chairman Andrew Kirsh has been recognized by Connect Media Commercial Real Estate in its "2022 Lawyers in Real Estate Awards" for the California region. According to the publication, the award spotlights ten attorneys nationally and from each of the ten areas covered by their regional newsletters who excel in their practices as well as their contributions to the community.

"Andrew leads a group of talented, real estate transactional attorneys whose 2022 dealflow includes 130 closings and $5 billion in transactional volume across 19 states," said fellow Co-Chairman Jeffrey Sklar. "He is skilled, strategic, and resourceful in his service of firm clients and in his participation in the business community."

The feature states, "Kirsh is an experienced commercial real estate transactional attorney, whose clientele includes national, regional, and local investors, funds, developers, operators, syndicators, private equity providers and lenders," and describes his practice that "involves all aspects of the real estate industry, including acquisitions, dispositions, equity investments, syndications, fund formation, development, leasing, financing, note purchases, and foreclosures."

"Kirsh is very active in his community and philanthropically," the feature adds. He currently serves on the Jewish Federation's Executive Board and is the Chair of the Brentwood Country Club Play Day. He is on the Real Estate Leadership Council for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). He was selected to become a Member of the Young Presidents Organization Malibu Chapter and serves as both the membership chair and the education chair. In addition, Kirsh serves on the Real Estate Leadership Council for the Make a Wish Foundation and on the Leadership Council for Northwestern University.

Kirsh's additional, recent accolades include being named a Best Lawyer in America, a "Commercial Real Estate Visionary" by Commercial Real Estate Magazine, a Southern California Super Lawyer and a "Top 40 Real Estate Lawyer" by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

(310) 601-6008

JFitzgarrald@EquinoxStrategy.com

View original content:

SOURCE Sklar Kirsh LLP