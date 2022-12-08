Thinklabs Teams Up with eMurmur® to Provide Remote Auscultation Capabilities

A pocket-sized digital stethoscope and robust auscultation software for remote heart and lung sound monitoring

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinklabs Medical and eMurmur® today announced a new remote auscultation system that provides advanced auscultation capability. The system is based on the best-in-class Thinklabs One Digital Stethoscope and eMurmur's cloud-based auscultation platform.

The Thinklabs One stethoscope is one of the smallest and highest audio quality digital stethoscopes on the market. The eMurmur auscultation software allows healthcare professionals to better screen, diagnose, and consult on heart, lung, and bowel health, whether in clinic, hospital, or home settings.

The Thinklabs One stethoscope, paired with eMurmur's powerful digital auscultation platform, opens up exciting new possibilities in remote patient monitoring. Examples include remote virtual auscultation for telemedicine, home-based heart and lung health screening, asynchronous specialist consultations, or bedside auscultation teaching.

Clive Smith, Thinklabs CEO said, "We are excited to be able to offer these additional capabilities to our customers globally. The eMurmur software is a great complement to our stethoscope for clinicians who are doing telemedicine, want to take their analysis even further and for those who need to collaborate more closely."

Andreas Schriefl, eMurmur CEO: "The unique design of the Thinklabs One digital stethoscope, paired with our eMurmur software, makes it a great system for tele- auscultation. Remote listening and recording, combined with digital auscultation records enables providers to provide better distanced care for their patients."

For a free 30-day trial, contact support@thinklabs.com

About Thinklabs

Thinklabs is a medical technology company that was founded in 1991 by Clive Smith. The name implies the company's goal – to think deeply about problems that matter and develop imaginative solutions. The company created the first fully electronic stethoscope, which previously had not been improved upon since its conception in 1865. Thinklabs digital stethoscopes are now used in hospitals, clinics, acute care centers, schools, nursing homes and many other health care sites across the globe for both in-person auscultation and telemedicine.

About eMurmur

eMurmur is a technology partner to the global healthcare community specializing in advanced digital auscultation. Supporting heart, lung, and bowel health screenings, the company seeks to elevate the practice of auscultation in every interaction. eMurmur partners with leading hardware and telehealth providers to integrate high-definition auscultation technology into healthcare practice, whether delivering in-home, in-clinic, or virtual care. Using advanced engineering, eMurmur makes it possible for healthcare providers performing auscultation to screen, monitor, diagnose, and consult with greater certainty.

