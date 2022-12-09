NEW COMPANY EASES STRESS OF CARING FOR AGING PARENTS

Vimient Connect enables seniors to live independently longer

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are currently more than 54 million Americans over 65, many of whom strive to remain in their homes as long as possible. The family members who care for this population report growing concerns regarding their parent's safety, health and isolation. Seniors crave autonomy but their caregivers need peace of mind that their loved one is safe and happy. Vimient Connect meets these needs through a service that includes Certified Wellness Coaching and smart device monitoring.

"The US faces a shortage of professional elder-care providers that only stands to worsen as demand increases, and in the meantime, 'informal' elder care already extracts an annual economic toll of $522 billion per year in opportunity cost— mainly from women reducing their work hours, or leaving jobs altogether, to take care of aging parents." (MIT Technology Review) According to the National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC), 45% of family caregivers have experienced at least one financial impact as a result of caregiving.

Even more concerning than the economic impact are the physical and emotional tolls that caring for an aging loved one can have on the caregiver. According to NAC, "the health care and long-term services in the United States can often be dispersed or fragmented, with many different settings to go to for care, services or supports, which can be frustrating, stressful and costly." NAC reports that 26% of family caregivers have difficulty coordinating care, and 23% of these Americans say caregiving has made their own health worse.

"We are beyond excited to bring Vimient Connect to market" says Vimient CEO, Robert Rae. "With our corporate experience in serving seniors with technology, we saw a need. Seniors want to live at home and caregivers want to enable that experience, however there is a gap that technology-enabled services can help bridge. We know the solution here is not to ask seniors to use technology but instead to bring non-invasive technology into the seniors' home that enables a fantastic service capability for those highly trained in assisting in the caregiving process. Caregivers need this help now and we believe we are best positioned to deliver it!"

With Vimient Connect, each member is assigned a Certified Wellness Coach. Through twice-weekly calls, Vimient coaches develop deep relationships with their seniors and create personalized wellness plans to address the senior's emotional, social and physical well-being. In addition, the strategic smart devices and proprietary technology offered create a holistic sense of security and enable informed discussions. The Certified Wellness Coaches guide proper diet, nutrition, sleep and exercise; provide encouragement and addresses feelings of loneliness; and proactively report on wellness goal progress or changes in the member's well-being through scheduled monthly care calls with the family caregiver and weekly care insights on the caregiver app.

In a market saturated by costly solutions, Vimient offers a refreshingly affordable option. For only $300 per month - which includes setup and installation of smart devices and the full scope of wellness coaching and monitoring - seniors can remain independent in their homes while caregivers can be confident their loved ones are safe, sleeping well, staying hydrated, maintaining healthy weight and more.

In this firsthand video from Arthur Gamache, we hear how Vimient Connect enables him to remain independent and in the home he's lived in for 70+ years. Arthur's daughter, Brenda Cwiek is one of the many caregivers who benefit from Vimient's services: "Vimient makes it possible for my dad to stay safely in his home that he loves so much. That means a lot to me and gives me peace of mind. I only wish I would have done it sooner."

Vimient, LLC. was established in 2022 and is dedicated to improving the quality of life for seniors and their caregivers. By integrating smart technology with Certified Wellness Coaches, Vimient Connect strives to enhance the emotional, physical and social well-being of its senior citizen members. The Vimient Connect caregiver app provides real-time updates to seniors and their loved ones, giving peace of mind to family members. Currently, this service is available to senior members in Texas, and will soon be available nationwide. For more information visit vimient.com .

