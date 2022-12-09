TE Connectivity's board approves recommendation to raise annualized dividend to $2.36 per share

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) ("TE Connectivity") announced today that its Board of Directors approved a recommendation to increase the company's quarterly dividend from $0.56 to $0.59 per share, for the four fiscal quarters starting in April 2023, the beginning of the third fiscal quarter. The recommendation would raise the company's dividend from the annual rate of $2.24 per share to $2.36 per share, and will be presented for shareholder approval at the company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on March 15, 2023.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future.

