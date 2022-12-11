Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In GrafTech To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2022 -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against GrafTech International Ltd. ("GrafTech" or the "Company") (NYSE: EAF).

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. GrafTech announced on September 16, 2022, that operations at its graphite electrode manufacturing facility in Monterey, Mexico, had been suspended after an inspection by the State Attorney's Office for the Secretary of the Environment for the State of Nuevo León. The Company also admitted that the Mexican government had determined that its operating license within the country was no longer in effect, and could not provide an estimate for when the manufacturing plant would return to operation.

Based on this news, shares of GrafTech plunged by nearly 8.5% on September 19, 2022.

