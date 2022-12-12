FMC Corporation one of the most responsible companies in the U.S. according to Newsweek

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) was recently recognized for its excellence in ESG, ranking among the top U.S. companies on Newsweek's 2023 Most Responsible Companies list.

"Over the last decade, FMC has set and achieved increasingly ambitious goals related to environmental sustainability, food security and social engagement," said Karen Totland, FMC vice president and chief sustainability officer. "Sustainability has always been a core value at FMC, and we're very proud to see our efforts recognized as we continue to build upon our mission."

FMC continues to invest significantly in the development of cutting-edge, sustainable crop protection solutions. In 2022, it expanded its biologicals portfolio with the acquisition of Danish company, BioPhero ApS, whose proprietary production platform for the development of pheromone-based pest control will enable FMC to bring environmentally friendly solutions to more growers around the world. Recently, FMC also announced a strategic collaboration with Micropep Technologies, a global leader in micropeptide technology, to develop biological solutions to control destructive herbicide-resistant weeds that reduce crop yields.

"Investing in sustainable innovation is critical to meeting the challenges facing agriculture and food systems around the world," said Mark Douglas, FMC's president and CEO. "FMC is a leader when it comes to supporting growers with innovative solutions they need to protect their crops against the impacts of a changing climate."

Earlier this year, FMC developed a reduction plan for greenhouse emissions across its entire value chain in line with the company's SBTi commitment to achieve net zero by 2035. In addition to reducing companywide emissions, FMC also made notable progress on its waste and water goals as well as efforts to improve sustainable treatment and disposal of post-consumer products.

Other highlights from 2022 include receiving the Responsible Care Company of the Year Award from the American Chemistry Council for outstanding safety and product stewardship performance; being recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality, achieving a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's Corporate Equality Index; and establishing a three-year, $300,000 partnership with the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of the Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) of South Africa.

"Being a leader in ESG means carrying a greater responsibility to the people and communities we serve," Totland added. "FMC takes that responsibility seriously, and we're constantly exploring new ways to broaden our impact."

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,400 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn® and Twitter®.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within FMC's 2021 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. FMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. FMC undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

