FUZHOU, China, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the promotional video of Fuzhou of Fujian Province, titled "The Fuzhou Waiting for You to Explore -- Green Economy", was released through overseas social media accounts including "Paris Oriental Center", "Discover Fujian" and "Discover Fuzhou", showing the world Fuzhou, a green city with harmonious integration of nature and industry, ecological and modernized development.

In the promotional video, greenness can be seen everywhere across the city, such as in modern high-rise buildings, riverside parks, country footpaths and ancient towns and houses. Wind power facilities scattering along its coast steadily brings clean energy to the city. Its e-governance and digital services deliver an efficient, convenient and smart urban life, according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee.

Lately, China's "traditional tea-making techniques and related customs" was included in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The jasmine tea scenting process of Fuzhou is one of the representative programs of the list, and also a symbolic achievement of Fuzhou's green development.

From the "single office service", which pioneered the centralized review and approval service in China, to the "one-stop service", the standardized and transparent "green track" creates a world-class business environment. From green property to green community, Fuzhou is showcasing a green city of business, livability and tourism for people all over the world.

