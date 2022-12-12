Hut 8 Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Shenif Visram replaces Shane Downey, effective immediately

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shenif Visram, CPA, CMA as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. With more than 20 years of financial management experience in the infrastructure and technology businesses, Shenif brings a wealth of leadership expertise working in medium and large public and private companies.

Shenif, who will be based in Toronto and will report to CEO Jaime Leverton, is replacing Hut 8's CFO Shane Downey, who is moving on to pursue new opportunities after 20 months with the organization.

"With deep financial experience at IBM Canada, Cogeco Peer 1, and Aptum Technologies, Shenif is a senior leader with excellent financial acumen and the skill set we need to lead us through the next crucial growth period at Hut 8," said Jaime Leverton, Chief Executive Officer of Hut 8. "The Board and I would like to thank Shane for his dedication through a significant period of change at Hut 8, including the strategic expansion of our business into high performance computing."

Shenif began his finance career with IBM Canada, quickly progressing to take on CFO roles within key business units including Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, and leading as Chief Operating Officer in Global Business Services. He then moved to Cogeco Peer 1 as Vice President, Finance, before assuming the CFO role, which he led through the company's rebranding to Aptum Technologies, a multi-cloud managed services provider delivering complex, high performance computing solutions.

"I am incredibly energized by the opportunity to work with a team of seasoned executives with robust backgrounds in this exciting industry," said Shenif. "Leveraging my previous experience in M&A and driving growth in the infrastructure technology space, I am eager to make a meaningful contribution at Hut 8 by building on our established balance sheet-first approach as we continue to successfully navigate the market by executing on our differentiated strategy and grow as a leader in Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing."

About Hut 8

Hut 8 is one of North America's largest innovation-focused digital asset miners, led by a team of business-building technologists, bullish on bitcoin, blockchain, Web 3.0, and bridging the nascent and traditional high performance computing worlds. With two digital asset mining sites located in Southern Alberta and a third site in North Bay, Ontario, all located in Canada, Hut 8 has one of the highest capacity rates in the industry and one of the highest inventories of self-mined unencumbered Bitcoin of any digital asset miner or publicly traded company globally. With 36,000 square feet of geo-diverse data centre space and cloud capacity connected to electrical grids powered by significant renewables and emission-free resources, Hut 8 is revolutionizing conventional assets to create the first hybrid data centre model that serves both the traditional high-performance compute (Web 2.0) and nascent digital asset computing sectors, blockchain gaming, and Web 3.0. Hut 8 was the first Canadian digital asset miner to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Through innovation, imagination, and passion, Hut 8 is helping to define the digital asset revolution to create value and positive impacts for its shareholders and generations to come.

