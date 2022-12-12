NOW OPEN FOR RESERVATIONS: SANDALS® RESORTS INTERNATIONAL INTRODUCES CUTTING-EDGE ACCOMMODATIONS IN JAMAICA AND ST. LUCIA

~Thoughtfully designed, all-new suite concepts at Beaches® Negril and Sandals Halcyon will debut Spring 2023~

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Excitement for 2023 is building at Sandals Resorts International (SRI), as the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company unveils next generation expansions to its beloved, flagship family resort, Beaches Negril in Jamaica , and the lush, nature-laden Sandals Halcyon Beach in Castries, St. Lucia . Pioneering a year of tremendous growth and momentum across both brands, the new additions at both resorts are available for reservations beginning December 12, 2022 for travel beginning April 6, 2023.

New Firesky Reserve Villas and Eventide Penthouse Collection to Debut at Beaches Negril

A favorite among families for its intimate vibe and quintessential island hospitality, Beaches Negril will add a total of 12 new and expansive butler suites, bringing its room count to 197 luxury accommodations. The new additions consist of six all-new Firesky Reserve Villas – nestled right on the beach on the northern end of the resort and inspired by the destination's captivating technicolor sunsets – each offering an expansive four bedrooms spanning three stories and an unprecedented 3,700 square feet. Well-appointed living areas, stylish kitchens, private oceanfront plunge pools and rooftop decks with dining terraces give way to views of the Caribbean Sea, with Firesky Reserve Villas accommodating up to 10 guests and perfect for large families looking to foster deeper moments of connection.

On the opposite end of the resort's coastline and comprising six suites, the Eventide Penthouse Collection will give nod to the calm waters and the minimal change in tides along the beach – ranging from three to four bedrooms each and accommodating up to 18 with access to a rooftop terrace ideal for stargazing and soaking in the soothing breeze. Spacious kitchens and thoughtfully designed living areas indoors give way to expansive balconies, walkout terraces and the horizon beyond.

Further complementing Beaches Negril's existing 10 gourmet restaurants, Pirates Island Waterpark and additional award-winning amenities, an entirely new building will house the resort's Camp Sesame – designed around the brand's unique partnership with Sesame Workshop and also debuting ahead peak summer season.

New Joli Beachfront Suites and Koko Rondoval Villas Coming Soon to Sandals Halcyon Beach

Privy to some of St. Lucia's calmest and brightest blue seas, Sandals Halcyon Beach capitalizes on its magical setting with the addition of 25 butler accommodations. The expansion includes 20 Joli Beachfront Suites built right on the edge of the shore, offering a combination of suites with walkout beach access and private pools, as well as second-story accommodations with balconies featuring Tranquility Soaking Tubs™ – all framed by bright bougainvillea purples and living up to its namesake, the Creole word for 'beautiful.' Offering an open-air layout, suite interiors are outfitted in natural woods, hues of blues and soft island floral touches, with king-sized beds perfectly positioned to take in direct sea views from sunrise to sunset.

Celebrating the fruit's abundance on the island and a nod to the thatched roof, five (5) new Koko Rondoval Villas will be meticulously intertwined among the resort's lush landscaping, just mere steps from the sea. The Rondovals, a first for Sandals Halcyon but with its rounded walls and thatched roof considered one of the brand's most forward-thinking designs, will focus on bringing the outside in with windows that span nearly the entire wall, giving the illusion that the villa extends onto the posh private patio complete with a plunge pool.

The expansion will bring the total number of rooms and suites to 194 modern-meets-quintessentially Caribbean accommodations, complementing the resort's lush, garden of eden-like pathways, six gourmet restaurants, a bevy of watersports, access to golf, as well as an additional 21 eateries at the two nearby award-winning Sandals Resorts in St. Lucia.

"Our guest experience drives everything we do and these new suites are emblematic of our unrelenting move across the brands as we challenge ourselves to reimagine every facet of the business," said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International. "We wanted to go beyond traditional luxury and these new suites are stunners; it's about design and amenities that make connecting with each other more comfortable and more fulfilling."

Expansions at Beaches Negril and Sandals Halcyon mark just the beginning of news projected for 2023 and beyond including the opening of the highly anticipated Sandals Dunn's River , debuting in May 2023, as well as additional projects and new openings across Jamaica, Turks & Caicos, Curaçao, St. Vincent & The Grenadines and more. For more information on the latest expansion news from Sandals Resorts International, please visit www.sandals.com .

About Sandals Resorts International:

Founded in 1981 by the late Jamaican entrepreneur Gordon "Butch" Stewart, Sandals Resorts International (SRI) is the parent company of some of travel's most recognizable vacation brands. The company operates properties throughout the Caribbean under four separate brands including: Sandals® Resorts, the Luxury Included® brand for adult couples with locations in Jamaica, Antigua, the Bahamas, Grenada, Barbados, St. Lucia and Curaçao; Beaches® Resorts, the Luxury Included® concept designed for everyone but especially families, with properties in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica; private island Fowl Cay Resort; and the private homes of Your Jamaican Villas. The company's importance in the Caribbean basin, where tourism is the number one earner of foreign capital, cannot be underestimated. Family-owned and operated, Sandals Resorts International is the largest private employer in the region.

Complemented by pops of green, sun-kissed hues are subtly incorporated into the decór scheme and are the namesake for each of Beaches Negril’s new Firesky Reserve Villas – among them, Rose Dusk, Honey Globe, Amber Twilight, and Golden Ray – with luxury finishings and tropical accents framing indoor and outdoor living areas. (PRNewsfoto/Sandals Resorts International) (PRNewswire)

Beaches Negril’s Eventide Penthouse Collection suites offer three to four bedrooms each, some with plush double Queen beds and soft pastels that complement natural woods and views of Negril’s Seven Mile Beach. (PRNewsfoto/Sandals Resorts International) (PRNewswire)

Inspired by the local word for beautiful, the new Joli Beachfront Suites at Sandals Halcyon in St. Lucia offer a secluded ocean escape – a brand new collection of 20 suites where the indoors and outdoors blend seamlessly together, welcoming in the fresh ocean air and warm St. Lucian sun. (PRNewsfoto/Sandals Resorts International) (PRNewswire)

Guests booked in one of Sandals Halcyon’s new Joli Beachfront Suites can cool off with a dip in their private pool or soaking tub, or step out to the beach for a walk on the sand. After sunset, this beautiful hideaway transforms into a magical setting for two. (PRNewsfoto/Sandals Resorts International) (PRNewswire)

A nod to the Sandals brand’s iconic conical shaped suites, the new Koko Rondoval Villas at Sandals Halcyon in St. Lucia create an airy, nature inspired space, named for the local coconuts that perfume the air and permeate island cuisine. (PRNewsfoto/Sandals Resorts International) (PRNewswire)

Skylights and draping foliage in the bathrooms within the new Koko Rondoval Villas at Sandals Halcyon in St. Lucia create moments of incredible natural light throughout the day, with cool and tranquil hues of greens and blues that evoke the sea beyond its doors. (PRNewsfoto/Sandals Resorts International) (PRNewswire)

