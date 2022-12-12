Sunderstorm's KANHA Introduces 2:1 CBG Harmony Gummies

KANHA's Harmony will serve as an industry leader with 2x more CBG than leading products on the market

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KANHA, an award-winning consumer cannabis brand, continues to lead in advanced cannabinoid products with the introduction of CBG "Harmony" gummies. As with all KANHA brand products, CBG Harmony stands out as a premium product containing 300mg of lab-tested cannabinoids of the highest quality with two times more CBG than other competitors.

Widely considered the best-tasting gummies in the market, KANHA products feature the best all-natural ingredients and a strict commitment to cannabinoid accuracy and consistent experiences every time. Each package of CBG Harmony contains 10 gummies in a 2:1 ratio, with 20mg of CBG and 10mg of THC in each piece. Boasting a fresh acai blueberry flavor, CBG Harmony is exclusively available in California.

Cannabigerol (CBG), widely described as the "mother cannabinoid" and the stem cell equivalent in cannabis, is an acidic compound in young plants that develops into THC, CBD and other major cannabinoids as the plants mature. In addition to antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, CBG helps reduce stress and promote calm by increasing key neurotransmitter levels. Consumers commonly describe it as a tonic that helps restore the body and soul.

"KANHA embraces the opportunity to offer this rare, exceptional cannabinoid in one of the first truly premium CBG products in the industry," says Cameron Clarke, Co-Founder and CEO of Sunderstorm, KANHA's parent company. "Cannabinoids are only as good as the products that deliver them, and we made sure CBG Harmony delivers the very best with an industry-leading 200mg of CBG per package."

KANHA cannabis-infused gummies are available at more than 700 licensed retailers in California. For more information on KANHA, please visit kanhatreats.com.

About Sunderstorm

Established in California in 2015, Sunderstorm is one of the most trusted manufacturers of cannabis products, currently serving the California , Nevada , Massachusetts , and Colorado markets. Their mission is to help people achieve a life of harmony and wellness with all-natural, consciously made, science-based cannabis products. Sunderstorm's award-winning KANHA premium gummies brand is the 4th-largest edible brand in the U.S. and are made with the highest-quality cannabis oils, scientifically extracted and infused to provide a consistent dose.

