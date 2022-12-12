Williamsburg Therapy Group Announces New Partnership To Make Reimbursement For Mental Healthcare Easier

BROOKLYN, N.Y. , Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Williamsburg Therapy Group is excited to announce its new partnership with Nirvana , an insurance intelligence platform that automates insurance coverage checks, claims filing, and reimbursement tracking, so nothing gets in the way of reliable mental healthcare for patients at WTG.

The digital billing service will make it easier for patients at WTG to file out-of-network claims and ensure they get paid faster. On average, Nirvana-filed claims are adjudicated in less than three days.

Nirvana is currently used by many leading health insurance companies across the United States, including United Healthcare, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna, and more.

"We are thrilled to be able to finally offer our clients with out-of-network benefits a seamless path to reimbursement for their sessions at WTG. Our concierge reimbursement process, powered by Nirvana, will be a major asset to our practice and clientele," said Dr. Daniel Selling, CEO of Williamsburg Therapy Group.

In addition to enabling instant, automated coverage checks for enterprise clients, Nirvana provides reimbursement estimates and superbill filing to patients, which can amount to up to 30% of upfront costs being reimbursed.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to partner on making therapy more affordable. Patients deserve to know what their insurance will cover, and we're proud to be able to help Williamsburg Therapy Group offer that to their communities," said Kelvin Chan, Co-Founder and President of Nirvana.

For more information about Williamsburg Therapy Group's new partnership with Nirvana click here.

About Williamsburg Therapy Group

The Williamsburg Therapy Group is a collective of mental health doctors in Brooklyn, NYC, and Austin, TX. We assist businesses and individual members of each community we serve by providing therapy for individuals, couples, families, and children. We offer specialized psychotherapies designed to address anxiety, depression, addiction, and more.

About Nirvana

Nirvana is an insurance intelligence platform that automates insurance coverage checks, claims filing, and reimbursement tracking, so nothing gets in the way of reliable care for both patients and practices.

