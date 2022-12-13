DH2i Collaborates with Red Hat to Accelerate the Delivery of Intelligent Applications Across the Multi Cloud

DH2i Collaborates with Red Hat to Accelerate the Delivery of Intelligent Applications Across the Multi Cloud

DH2i Earns Red Hat OpenShift Certification on Red Hat Enterprise Linux

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i® a world leading provider of always-secure and always-on IT infrastructure solutions, today announced that DH2i's DxEnterprise multi-platform smart high availability clustering software has earned Red Hat OpenShift certification on Red Hat Enterprise Linux. This certification verifies that DxEnterprise is a containerized solution that is fully supported on Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux to accelerate the delivery of intelligent applications across hybrid and multi cloud environments.

https://dh2i.com/ (PRNewswire)

"By combining Red Hat OpenShift with DxEnterprise, organizations can use containers to create lightweight execution environments for applications to help deploy critical workloads faster and more consistently across physical, virtual, private and public cloud, and edge environments. Red Hat is pleased to collaborate with DH2i to certify DxEnterprise containers on Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux to further enable customers across the hybrid cloud," said Mark Longwell, director of alliances, Hybrid Platforms Business Unit, Red Hat.

"For our channel partners and end users, this collaboration signifies that they will now be able to deploy Red Hat OpenShift together with DxEnterprise in order to virtually eliminate downtime and enjoy faster and more successful container application deployments across hybrid and multi cloud environments," said Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder, DH2i.

A flexible, stable, and reliable foundation for modern IT and hybrid cloud environments, Red Hat Enterprise Linux delivers a trusted platform that empowers innovation and increases operational efficiency within an organization—no matter where users choose to run their workloads. Consistency across infrastructure footprints—including physical, virtual, private and public clouds, and edge deployments—allows users to manage applications, workloads and services using the same tools and staff throughout their infrastructure. And by giving users a platform that satisfies the needs of both development and operations teams, Red Hat Enterprise Linux reduces deployment friction and operating costs while shortening time to value for critical business workloads. In fact, when used as the underpinning foundation for other Red Hat products like Red Hat OpenShift, the security capabilities, performance, interoperability, and innovation of Red Hat Enterprise Linux extends throughout a customer's infrastructure to deliver more value. As a result, users can build and operate a hybrid cloud environment that keeps pace with their business needs.

DxEnterprise is multi-platform Smart High Availability clustering software for Windows Server, Linux and containers. DxEnterprise delivers an all-in-one clustering solution for any application, any OS, any server configuration and any cloud. DxEnterprise is particularly optimized for instance or containerized Microsoft SQL Server deployments on any platform such as Red Hat OpenShift.

DxEnterprise (DxE) features a new container sidecar to enable application-level high availability (HA) clustering for stateful containers in OpenShift. That means when OpenShift must restart a failed pod, DxE has already failed-over the compromised process to another healthy container ensuring zero application downtime. In the specific case of Microsoft SQL Server running on Red Hat OpenShift, DxE provides a cluster management solution that enables fully automatic failover of SQL Server Availability Groups on Red Hat OpenShift. DxEnterprise Smart High Availability Cluster Management on Red Hat OpenShift unlocks 5 key benefits:

Isolation: The primary application can run independently in one container while the DxE sidecar hosts complementary HA clustering services. This independence can help isolate failures. Quick deployment: It's easier to deploy a DxE sidecar container -- certainly easier to build and maintain a combined primary application/DxE container image. Scalability: Once you have the DxE sidecar containers in place, it's easier to scale up to support as many pods as needed. Application-level HA: DxE sidecar provides zero downtime for stateful containers in Red Hat OpenShift. Management simplicity: DxE sidecar is fully certified enabling single pane of glass management in Red Hat OpenShift.

Tweet this: @DH2i Collaborates with @RedHat to Accelerate the Delivery of Intelligent Applications Across Hybrid and Multi Cloud Environments https://dh2i.com/category/news/ DH2i Earns #RedHat #OpenShift Certification on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (#RHEL)

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the world's leading provider of multi-platform smart high availability (HA) clustering and software-defined perimeter (SDP) software for Windows, Linux and containers. DH2i enables users to securely connect and failover enterprise applications – from anywhere, to anywhere. DH2i's DxOdyssey® SDP software, the unVPN® networking solution for Zero Trust security, enables users to create highly available application-level Zero Trust Network Access tunnels across any mix of locations and platforms. DH2i's DxEnterprise® smart high availability clustering software - now optimized for containers, delivers an all-in-one clustering solution for any application, any OS, any server configuration and any cloud. And DxEnterprise is the only SQL Server clustering solution to deliver fully automatic failover of SQL Server AG in Kubernetes. To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com.

©DH2i Company 2022. DH2i, Smart Availability, DxEnterprise, DxOdyssey, DxConsole, DxHADR, DxTransfer, DxCollect and InstanceMobility are trademarks of DH2i Company. All other brand or product names contained in this press release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

PR Contacts:

Nicole Gorman

Corporate Communications/PR

DH2i

nicole.gorman@dh2i.com

508-397-0131

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DH2i