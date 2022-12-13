Lightpath Announces Major New York Metro Network Expansion, Adding 300+ Route Miles of Fiber

Major Wireless Carrier Provides Catalyst for Expanding Already Dense Network

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath , an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, today announced a series of significant network expansions across the New York Metro region, in total adding over 300 route miles to Lightpath's already dense network in the area. These latest expansions were driven by the 5G network rollout of a major wireless provider, and will also serve thousands of additional enterprise, education, and government customers.

Square logo (PRNewsfoto/Lightpath / Jaymie Scotto & Associates, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Major wireless carrier is catalyst to expand Lightpath's already dense network in NY region by 300+ miles of new fiber.

The announcement is an aggregation of numerous builds throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Long Island. Manhattan alone will see over 50 route miles of new network, including express fiber routes up and down the borough. Expansions in other areas, including Brooklyn and Queens, will further densify Lightpath's network to reach more customers, as well as support the 5G wireless deployment.

"5G wireless network deployments require incredibly dense fiber networks to backhaul and aggregate the massive bandwidths that they support. Expanding our fiber footprint in New York Metro to accommodate 5G is going to bring our network to thousands of new organizations," explained Chris Morley, CEO of Lightpath. "Lightpath already had the largest and deepest, by far, all-fiber network in New York Metro (among competitive fiber providers) and now we will be able to serve even more customers in the market."

Lightpath's traction serving the wireless industry has continued its blistering pace in 2022. In May, Lightpath announced over 2,000 wireless sites active or in-process, which was an increase of almost 1,000 sites over the previous year. Since May, this number has grown to over 2,500 sites throughout the Lightpath footprint.

New York Metro expansion area customers will have access to the entire portfolio of Lightpath all-fiber solutions, including Optical Transport up to 800 Gbps , Ethernet , Internet Access , Private Networks , Dark Fiber , SD-WAN , Security Solutions , Voice Services , and other Managed Services .

The network expansions announced today are in addition to previously announced expansions in the New York Metro area, including the Queens 100+ route mile news in June of 2021. Lightpath also announced the opening of a new Manhattan office in May of 2022. Finally, Lightpath announced its entrance into the Miami market just last month.

Follow Lightpath on LinkedIn. For more information about Lightpath, visit lightpathfiber.com.

About Lightpath

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) owns a 50.01% controlling interest in Lightpath, and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) owns 49.99% of the Company.

Learn how Lightpath can connect you to your digital destinations: www.lightpathfiber.com

For media inquiries:

JSA for Lightpath

1-866-695-3629 ext. 13

jsa_lightpath@jsa.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lightpath