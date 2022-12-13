Advertise
Lockheed Martin Donates $240,000 to Wreaths Across America

Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

Contribution will sponsor 16,000 veterans' wreaths to be placed at 32 participating locations across the country on Dec. 17.

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine and BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) is proud to announce that Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has made a $240,000 donation to sponsor 16,000 veterans' wreaths for placement at participating locations this National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org to find a participating location near you or to sponsor a...
Visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org to find a participating location near you or to sponsor a wreath. (PRNewsfoto/Wreaths Across America)(PRNewswire)

"Lockheed Martin has proudly supported Wreaths Across America for five years and its mission to remember, honor, and teach," said Tiffany King, Manager of Social Impact at Lockheed Martin. "About one in five Lockheed Martin employees has served in uniform, and as a military spouse, I know that this partnership is personal to many of our colleagues. We are grateful for this solemn opportunity to honor all those who have served."

Over 1,000 Lockheed Martin employees plan to participate in the distribution of the wreaths at 32 locations across the U.S. These locations include the following:

Arlington National Cemetery

Arlington, VA

Bay Pines National Cemetery

Saint Petersburg, FL

Beaufort National Cemetery

Beaufort, SC

Bell Chapel Cemetery

Camden, AR

Beverly National Cemetery

Moorestown, NJ

Branford Cemetery 

Stratford, CT

Camp Nelson National Cemetery

Lexington, KY

Crownsville Veterans Cemetery

Hanover, MD

Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery

Fort Worth, TX

Evergreen-Washelli Cemetery

Bothell, WA

Florida National Cemetery

Bushnell, FL

Fort Logan National Cemetery

Denver, CO

Garden of Memories Memorial Park

Lufkin, TX

Goleta Cemetery District

Goleta, CA

Greenwood Cemetery

Orlando, FL

Lancaster Cemetery

Palmdale, CA

Los Gatos Memorial Park

Sunnyvale, CA

Marietta National Cemetery

Marietta, GA

Memorial Park Cemetery

Camden, AR

New Brocton City Cemetery

Troy, AL

Pikes Peak National Cemetery

Colorado Springs, CO

Pine Ridge Cemetery

Chelmsford, MA

Saint Stanislaus Cathedral PNCC Cemetery

Scranton, PA

South Florida National Cemetery

Jupiter, FL

Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery

Stennis, MS

Titusville Brevard Co Veterans Cemetery

Space Coast, FL

Valhalla Memory Garden

Huntsville, AL

Valley Forge National Historical Park

Valley Forge, PA

Wood National Cemetery

Milwaukee, WI

Woodlawn Cemetery

Syracuse, NY

Woodlawn Cemetery

Owego, NY

Woodlawn Memorial Park

Greenville, SC


"The generous contribution from Lockheed Martin helps us to ensure that we will be able to remember service members laid to rest in communities across the country," said Karen Worcester, Executive Director, WAA. "And through the simple act of placing these wreaths, we teach about our nation's history and what it means to serve. Lockheed Martin understands the impact this has on the next generation, and we are so grateful for their support."

Click here to find a local WAA participating cemetery near you to support or volunteer at this year's National Wreaths Across America Day.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

About Lockheed Martin Corporation

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Press Contacts:

Sean Sullivan
Wreaths Across America
ssullivan@wreathsacrossamerica.org 
(207) 230-4599

Kaleb Bennett 
Lockheed Martin 
kaleb.m.bennett@lmco.com 
(202) 247-6697

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-donates-240-000-to-wreaths-across-america-301701674.html

SOURCE Wreaths Across America

